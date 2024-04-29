Kentucky Derby post positions. See the odds, post time at Churchill Downs

Twenty-two horses were entered for the 150th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs, with Epic Ride and Mugatu on the also-eligible list.

If one of the top 20 horses is scratched before 7 a.m. Friday, a horse on the also-eligible list can take his place.

Florida Derby winner Fierceness has been named the 5-2 morning-line favorite for the 150th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs.

Blue Grass Stakes winner Sierra Leone, trained by Chad Brown, is the No. 2 choice in the morning line at 3-1 odds. Sierra Leone drew the No. 2 post.

Kentucky Derby post time

The post time is set for 4:57 p.m. MT/5:57 p.m. CT on Saturday, May 4. NBC will broadcast the race.

2024 Kentucky Derby odds, post positions, horse, trainer, jockey,

Click on a horse's name to learn more:

1. Dornoch, Danny Gargan, Luis Saez, 20-1

2. Sierra Leone, Chad Brown, Tyler Gaffalione, 3-1

3. Mystik Dan, Kenny McPeek, Brian Hernandez Jr., 20-1

4. Catching Freedom, Brad Cox, Flavien Prat, 8-1

5. Catalytic, Saffie Joseph Jr., Jose Ortiz, 30-1

6. Just Steel, D. Wayne Lukas, Keith Asmussen, 20-1

7. Honor Marie, Whit Beckman, Ben Curtis, 20-1

8. Just a Touch, Brad Cox, Florent Geroux, 10-1

9. Encino, Brad Cox, Axel Concepcion, 20-1

10. T O Password, Daisuke Takayanagi, Kazushi Kimura, 30-1

11. Forever Young, Yoshito Yahagi, Ryusei Sakai, 10-1

12. Track Phantom, Steve Asmussen, Joel Rosario, 20-1

13. West Saratoga, Larry Demeritte, Jesus Castanon, 50-1

14. Endlessly, Michael McCarthy, Umberto Rispoli, 30-1

15. Domestic Product, Chad Brown, Irad Ortiz Jr., 30-1

16. Grand Mo the First, Victor Barboza Jr., Emisael Jaramillo, 50-1

17. Fierceness, Todd Pletcher, John Velazquez, 5-2

18. Stronghold, Phil D’Amato, Antonio Fresu, 20-1

19. Resilience, Bill Mott, Junior Alvarado, 20-1

20. Society Man, Danny Gargan, Frankie Dettori, 50-1

Also eligible

21. Epic Ride, John Ennis, Adam Beschizza, 50-1

22. Mugatu, Jeff Engler, Joe Talamo, 50-1

Louisville Courier Journal contributed to this report.

This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: Kentucky Derby 2024 lineup, odds for each post position