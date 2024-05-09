No goals for Kansas City Current in Seattle, but unbeaten streak remains intact

The Kansas City Current remains unbeaten through eight matches to begin the 2024 National Women’s Soccer League season.

But the Current found itself held scoreless for the first time all year late Wednesday evening, playing to a 0-0 draw against the Seattle Reign at Lumen Field in Seattle.

The point the Current (5-0-3) earned from the road draw pushed Kansas City back atop NWSL standings. KC sits in first place, ahead of the Orlando Pride on goal differential.

After a wild travel schedule, the Current entered Wednesday’s showdown in Seattle with some rotation for the match-day squad. Regan Steigleder and Michelle Cooper made their first starts of the 2024 season and Stine Ballisager filled in for Elizabeth Ball.

Kansas City Current forward Temwa Chawinga works to control the ball between Seattle Reign FC players Phoebe McClernon, left, Olivia Van der Jagt during Wednesday night’s NWSL match at Lumen Field in Seattle.

The Current, changes and all, controlled the game, taking nearly 20 shots and holding more possession than the host Reign.

While the Current went scoreless for the first time, the team also posted its first shutout of the year. After conceding the most goals in the league at one point, the KC defense has become stingy.

The Current has conceded a combined two goals in the last three games.

The Current next turns its attention to a home match against the North Carolina Courage. The Sunday evening Mother’s Day game is scheduled to kick off at 5 p.m. at CPKC Stadium.

Daniel Sperry covers soccer for The Star. He can be reached at sperry.danielkc@gmail.com.