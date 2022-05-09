Meet Carlos Alcaraz, the Spanish teenager set to replace the 'Big Three'

Beating Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic marks Carlos Alcaraz as a genuine successor to 'Big Three' - GETTY IMAGES

For so long the question has been who will replace the “Big Three” in men’s tennis? At the weekend, it felt like we finally had a definitive answer: Carlos Alcaraz. In beating Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic in quick succession at the Madrid Open, the Spanish teenager became the first man to do so at the same clay-court event. He also annihilated one-time heir-apparent and world No 3 Alexander Zverev in the final, taking his seventh consecutive top-10 scalp.

That was soon after he became the youngest men’s player to make his top 10 debut since Nadal in 2005. Doing all of it on home soil, with family, friends and a rapturous Spanish crowd in attendance, made it feel like a moment in time, a tournament we will look back on as the making of one of the greats. The “firsts” are endless with him, but the proof is in the titles too. Trophies in Miami, Barcelona and Madrid – with just one loss in Monte Carlo in between – marks a two-month run spanning hard and clay courts, showing the ease with which he has seamlessly made the switch. He trails only Nadal in the ATP live race and is on a 28-3 win-loss record for the season.

“So far he’s the best player in the world, no question, this year,” world No 1 Djokovic said on Monday, while Nadal added that it remained “not a big surprise” to him that Alcaraz was making these waves. Alcaraz has long been tipped for greatness. Born in Murcia, he grew up around tennis, with his grandfather and father both taking roles at the local tennis club, the latter a former player and now coach too. Alcaraz had a racket in hand from age three and before puberty the IMG agency came calling. From there he went under the tutelage of compatriot Juan Carlos Ferrero, a former world No 1 and 2003 French Open champion. His rise this season has only surprised because of how soon it has come, in just his second full season on tour. In the space of a year he has gone from scrawny, if exciting, teenager who had yet to break into the top 100 to physically imposing world No 6, now revered and feared across the tour.

Alcaraz turned 19 only last week, but Stefanos Tsitsipas – four years his senior and part of Zverev’s generation – said: “I really want to be like him, I look up to him”. It is not only that he is winning, but also the way he is doing it. At 6ft 1in, Alcaraz is not built like the carousel of giant Next Gen players such as Zverev, Tsitsipas, Daniil Medvedev and Matteo Berrettini, but his power is in his variety, attitude and superior movement.

His silky movement across the court has been compared to Roger Federer’s, and his shot selection – in particular his drop shots – shows maturity and a youthful exuberance that makes him so fun to watch. Against Djokovic he relied on this high-risk shot at the most intense moments, leaving the world No 1 flat-footed at set point in the first, and then employed it fearlessly in the final-set tie-break. It was similar against Nadal, who he caught out for standing yards behind the baseline time and again with his deft hands.

His 51 winners to five unforced errors against Djokovic made him unstoppable, and he brought a joyful energy to the court. His record in deciding-set tie-breaks, which he extended to 10-2 in that Djokovic semi-final, showed he thrives in the clutch moments. “How calm he was all the way was impressive,” Djokovic said. “He’s a complete player. The talk of our sport.”

As men’s tennis’s top property, Alcaraz’s absence in Rome this week is notable, as he looks to recuperate ahead of the French Open in less than two weeks. Tour veteran and three-time major winner Stan Wawrinka, who won his first match in over a year yesterday in Rome, said the newest kid on the block looked like the real deal. “He’s tough to find weaknesses,” Wawrinka, 37, said. “He beat Rafa, Novak, Zverev, Tsitsipas [at last year’s US Open], all those players, by just playing the game and being better than them.”

The buzz around Alcaraz is at fever pitch, with Jim Courier predicting he may reach world No 1 by the end of the year and some even picking him to win his first major in Paris – even Djokovic called him “one of the favourites”. That next step may still be a stretch, considering the rigours of five-set tennis and the fact Alcaraz is yet to progress past the quarter-finals at any of the top four tournaments. Djokovic and Nadal are not yet at their absolute best, due to their breaks, but they are masters in peaking at just the right moment.

But regardless of what comes in the immediate future, these past few months have been an emphatic precursor for a career that feels destined to reach the very top.