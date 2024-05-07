No. 3 Texas A&M baseball's series vs. Arkansas will be nationally televised

Texas A&M baseball (40-8, 16-8 SEC) faced a wave of adversity last weekend, losing just their second SEC series on the road to the surging LSU Tigers. However, they managed to avoid the sweep with an emphatic 14-4 Game 3 victory on Sunday afternoon.

The Aggies are gearing up for some tough battles. They will end the regular season with four out of their last seven games at home, while this weekend's road test vs. Ole Miss will present a similar challenge to what the Tigers provided, especially on the mound.

However, for those who have had issues streaming A&M's games recently, it has been revealed that the series finale vs. Arkansas will be nationally televised if fans are unable to attend. On Thursday, May 16, through Saturday, May 18, the Aggies will look to end the conference slate on a high note before entering the SEC Tournament with a likely first-round bye.

Game 1: Thursday, May 16 at 7:00 p.m. The game will air on ESPN2.

Game 2: Friday, May 17 at 7:00 p.m. The game will air on SEC Network.

Game 3: Saturday, May 18 at 2:00 p,m. The game will air on SEC Network.

Contact/Follow us @AggiesWire on X and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas A&M news, notes and opinions. Follow Cameron on X: @CameronOhnysty.

This article originally appeared on Aggies Wire: No. 3 Texas A&M baseball's series vs. Arkansas will be nationally televised