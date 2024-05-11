No. 2 Texas A&M baseball team loses second straight SEC series opener, this time at Ole Miss

For the second consecutive Friday evening, the Texas A&M baseball team lost its SEC series opener on the road.

The No. 2 Aggies (41-9, 16-9 SEC) lost by a final score of 4-3 at Ole Miss (26-23, 10-15) to begin the weekend at Swayze Field. Texas A&M has lost three of its last four conference matchups.

With a single run scattered across the first, second and fifth innings, respectively, the Aggies led 3-2 with six outs to go. The Rebels tallied 1 in each of the second and third, then took the lead for good with 2 go-ahead runs in the bottom of the eighth frame.

Texas A&M recorded 7 hits and 5 walks on Friday night. Senior catcher Jackson Appel and graduate student designated hitter Hayden Schott led the way as the only Aggies to rack up multiple hits. Schott has 19 multi-hit games this year and has a current on-base streak of 13 contests.

Sophomore left-handed pitcher Ryan Prager took a no decision after allowing 2 runs and striking out 10 batters over 5.2 innings. Senior LHP Evan Aschenbeck (4-1) suffered the loss after tossing 1.2 frames of relief for Prager.

Texas A&M will attempt to even the series Saturday at 4 p.m.

