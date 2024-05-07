'We played bad for 2 days': Jim Schlossnagle reflects on how No. 2 Texas A&M avoided SEC sweep at LSU

"We played bad for two days. You deserved to get your rear end kicked when you don't play well. Our guys care too much sometimes. If you have that level of care, it can snowball, especially in the sport of baseball," Schlossnagle explained. "I think we have played poorly and pitched poorly before. We just swung the bat enough to cover it up. We had full control of the game with Ryan Prager pitching. He walked two guys. They bunt. They got a little flare that is just out of Ali Camarillo’s reach. Tommy White was up. This was the double play that we wanted, and a bad throw was made.

"You have to give credit to the team we faced. Gage Jump and Luke Holman are two of the best starters we will see all year. The numbers don't accurately reflect those to guys. Griffin Herring is awesome. We knew going into the weekend their left-handed pitching would be an issue for us.

"I thought Chris Cortez gave us a shot of life. We had Caden Sorrell’s triple. That got everyone fired up and then the Gavin Grahovac homer. Baseball can eat you up. You can feel the greatest for a while. A couple of negative things happen, and you have to be careful not to let it steamroll... Thought it was great when we battled back. We needed it. Three to four innings in on Sunday, it was not a good feeling in the dugout.

"I don't like postgame talks or speeches, but that was mine on Saturday night. 'Just chill out.' The game ended, and we had one of the best pitchers in the country hanging his body over the front rail of the dugout like the season was over.

"We will not be perfect. They are human beings. We have to find ways to overcome it. There will be days we do. Those two days, we didn't."