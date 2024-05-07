'My question to the fans': Texas A&M baseball coach Jim Schlossnagle has a query for the 12th Man
As the regular season begins to wind down, the No. 2 Texas A&M baseball team has a home game against Rice and a three-game SEC series at Ole Miss this week.
Aggies coach Jim Schlossnagle began looking ahead Monday during a discussion with TexAgs.
"My question to the fans is: What constitutes a good season? Can you have a brutal regular season, be the 64th team in and win the national championship... Is that the best team in program history? It’s tournament sports. I am not saying I am right and you are wrong or vice versa," Schlossnagle said. "At the end of the day, we want to get in a regional and do well there. I would love to host. Awesome. Right now, I will take the No. 4 seed in Anchorage with our team healthy. I will take our chances. There will be ups and downs. We could have more downs ahead of us. Who knows?
"First time we have lost back-to-back games. If we do that a month from now, our season is over. Yeah, I reminded them of that... Guess who had a winning record against the teams who played for a national championship last year? Texas A&M. We had the most brutal pitching staff in school history. We had awesome kids. Austin Bost has the most unlucky year that I have ever seen. We were 4-3 against Florida and LSU.
"This upper echelon of college baseball, I am telling you, you just have to survive it and be healthy. We have to get to the point where we get to our regional, and our team is healthy."
