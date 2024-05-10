No. 2 Texas A&M 'didn't play the greatest schedule' this regular season according to Schlossnagle

"You've still gotta go on the road in the SEC that's full of awesome SEC players and they have really good pitching in terms of the stuff that I've seen on television. The transfer from Duke, (Andrew) Fischer, he's as much of an impact hitter as there is in our league, including the guys that we have on our team who have 20 homers," Schlossnagle explained. "We've proven that we can win anywhere and lose anywhere. LSU wasn't playing that great and they got it going, so we have to go play good baseball and try to find a way to win the series.

"We didn't play the greatest schedule but we won the games. We've played below-average teams and lost to them in the past. It's hard to win all these games, the game is not built for that. Especially the teams that we get to play in the state."