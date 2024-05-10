The No. 2 Texas A&M baseball team completed an undefeated non-conference schedule on Tuesday evening with a victory versus Rice at Blue Bell Park.

After the win, freshman third baseman Gavin Grahovac spoke to the media and looked ahead to the final road series of the regular season at SEC rival Ole Miss.

"I know they're a good team. A lot of guys on their team can hit so we've gotta come out, play our game, hit, throw strikes and play defense. Every weekend is the same, you've gotta go out there and compete," Grahovac said. "I knew that we had won a lot of games in non-conference but (being unbeaten) is huge for us. The more games we win means the better record that we have and the farther we can go on. As long as we can continue to do that, obviously we want to win every game in the SEC but like we've talked about, the SEC is hard, every team is good. "As long as we can continue to win is a huge confidence boost for us, so we have to keep it going the next few weekends."

This article originally appeared on Aggies Wire: 'The SEC is hard': Texas A&M freshman phenom Gavin Grahovac previews final road series at Ole Miss