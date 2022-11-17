No. 11 Texas buries No. 2 Gonzaga, 93-74

Texas basketball looked like a Top 10 team on Wednesday night. Frankly, the Longhorns could have beaten any team in the country with their performance against Gonzaga.

Heading into the game, Gonzaga ranked No. 2 in the country. The basketball powerhouse had plenty going for itself, but they had no answer for Tyrese Hunter or Marcus Carr.

The Longhorns’ dynamic duo set the basket on fire from three point range. Carr went 4-for-7 on three point attempts, while Tyrese Hunter finished 5-for-8 from behind the arc. Hunter, Carr and Dylan Disu led the Texas offensive attack.

The stunned Gonzaga Bulldogs could never seem to climb their way back into the game.

Let’s break down what could mark the beginning of a special season for Texas.

Texas is for real

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Accept it. Embrace it. If the Gonzaga game is any indication, the Texas Longhorns are going to be a very good basketball team this season.

Disu is back, folks!

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Dylan Disu was a strong presence for Texas in the post offensively. His growth and emergence in Chris Beard’s offense adds another dimension to the Longhorn offensive attack.

Tyrese Hunter won't let Texas lose

Reese Strickland-USA TODAY Sports

If there was ever any doubt Texas would close the game, Tyrese Hunter slammed that door. Hunter appeared to sustain an injury late in the game, but not before putting up 26 points making 9 of 14 field goal attempts. If he is healthy, the Longhorns aren’t surrendering leads.

Chris Beard's program is turning a corner

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Opponents shouldn’t want any part of the Longhorns after what they did against Gonzaga.

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire