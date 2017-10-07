NLDS Game 1: Tongue-in-cheek October start for Yasiel Puig, Dodgers

LOS ANGELES – “Blahahahaa,” Yasiel Puig said, or something like that.

“Blahahahaa,” he said again, and he grinned, and Justin Turner reddened and giggled so hard his body shook, like this was about the most absurd thing he’d ever seen. That is, Yasiel Puig re-enacting the triple and the tongue flap that followed, that looked like a fish gasping for breath on a dock and sounded like a flat tire on the 405 freeway.

“JT liked it,” he said.

Except JT turned away.

“Hey, look at me,” he said.

And JT cast his eyes right, just to get this over with, and Puig, wouldn’t you know, did it again, and JT covered his eyes.

“Like that,” he said.

And, well, this is how the Los Angeles Dodgers’ postseason began, with Yasiel Puig’s wagging tongue appearing from a cloud of dust at third base, and reappearing later in a fog of questions about who the Dodgers are and who they can be, now that they’d played another postseason game and won it, now that it’s time to win again, now that it’s time to learn if they can.

Yeah, JT finally admitted, if only to make it go away, “That’s exactly how he did it.”

For the fifth time in five years the Dodgers played into October as champions of the National League West, on Friday night on the wing of Clayton Kershaw and 104 wins and also the perception they are vulnerable, in spite of all that. Maybe it’s a case of Dodger fatigue in a sport that latches on to a new lovely every postseason, or maybe it was that 1-16 wobble near the end, and maybe they are vulnerable. The baseball games will tell. Regardless, the Dodgers were here to take another shot at October, led by Kershaw and the memories of a lot of recent Octobers ultimately gone wrong.

Tommy Lasorda stood and saluted from beside the Dodgers dugout, and Sandy Koufax sat nearby looking pensive, and Vin Scully waved from a box near his old television booth.