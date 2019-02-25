NHL Trade Deadline: Latest news, rumours and analysis

11:12 AM: The Kevin Hayes to Winnipeg deal is official.

OFFICIAL: #NYR have acquired a first-round pick in the 2019 NHL Draft, forward Brendan Lemieux, and a conditional fourth-round pick in the 2022 NHL Draft from the Winnipeg Jets in exchange for Kevin Hayes. — New York Rangers (@NYRangers) February 25, 2019

11:00 AM: We’ve got our own acquisition to announce!

Think of all the new turtlenecks I’ll be able to afford now. Will be hopping on the @YahooCASports account to answer your questions for about an hour so come chat. https://t.co/p9oft2vVAq — Dimitri Filipovic (@DimFilipovic) February 25, 2019





Dimitri Filipovic has joined our team and will be answering your questions on our twitter account in a few moments. This is unquestionably bigger than Keith Kinkaid, very likely bigger than Kevin Hayes, and honestly probably not as big as Mark Stone.

10:48 AM: The Mark Stone drama continues.

He was referring to Mark Stone here. So Calgary is out. And Winnipeg is out. https://t.co/wRgKL8H0LR — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) February 25, 2019





CJ tells us that the Flames were an almost-ran on Stone last night, and it now looks like they have shifted focus away and given up on that. Will there be any suitors left for him by the end of the day??? (Yes.)

10:29 AM: The potential trade below on Hayes is apparently good to go. The conditional pick is a 4th rounder IF the Jets go on to win the Stanley Cup. Is there anything better than wild pick conditions? I really don’t think so.

10:25 AM: Progress on the Kevin Hayes to Winnipeg front. Uncle Bob is calling it A 2019 first-round pick, Brendan Lemieux and a conditional pick.

This potential WPG-NYR deal is WPG 2019 first-round pick, Brendan Lemieux and a conditional pick in exchange for Kevin Hayes. Believe an agreement is in place but trade call not set yet. — Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) February 25, 2019





This is supposedly the end of the line for the Jets being in on Mark Stone so adjust your expectations on where Stone is going accordingly.

10:18 AM: Rumours! Real rumours!

WPG closing in on a deal for Kevin Hayes with the NYR, but not finalized yet. — Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) February 25, 2019





Lots of talk about Winnipeg’s 1st and Brendan Lemieux. https://t.co/vMiou5DA5B — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) February 25, 2019





You had to know someone was going to jump in to make a deal for Kevin Hayes. Well, maybe you didn’t HAVE to know, but now you know, you know? (I’ve had a third coffee)

10:08 AM: I feel the need to draw attention to the fact that TSN created a mascot and twitter account for this event, called Tradey.

Prepping for my TSN gig tomorrow. Have researched 7 brands of draft so far. 9 to go. pic.twitter.com/YKynQ1g1Ra — @meTradey (@metradey) February 25, 2019





Trying to cash in on the Gritty clout with an intentionally grotesque mascot with the purpose to be nothing but nightmare fuel is a gutsy – if wholly unnecessary – move to make. I want to give a nod of solidarity to both the person in the costume and the person responsible for running the twitter account. Hey, you’re both technically involved in deadline day coverage! A career mission accomplished for sure.

10:01 AM: Underrated joy of deadline day: Updates on who is and isn’t skating during practice. An otherwise ridiculous thing to keep track of becomes super fun for a few short hours.

Marcus Johansson is on the ice for #NJDevils morning skate. — Amanda Stein (@amandacstein) February 25, 2019





No word on whether any team’s future 2nd round picks are present at their morning skate.

9:31 AM: Let us celebrate the joys of insider terminology with this absolute beauty of a tweet that doesn’t really say anything.

Think BOS has taken a long look at Eric Staal, but he is not eager to be traded — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) February 25, 2019





On the surface you can take this as “Boston might want to trade for Eric Staal” but the terminology of taking a long look just makes me smile. I’m picturing the entire Bruins scouting staff staring at a photo of Staal pinned to a white board until their eyes hurt.

9:05 AM: We’ve only just begun, folks. The Devils shipped out Keith Kinkaid before most people started their work day, and Dreger is here to let you know that they will also be trading Marcus Johansson before the day is through. Don’t everybody line up at once to give away a 2nd rounder for him.

Devils with the first move of the morning. Marcus Johansson will go today as well. New Jersey looking for a 2nd round pick. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) February 25, 2019





8:56 AM: Let’s go! I’ve had exactly two coffees already and not a moment too soon, as we’re off and running early a pre-9am trade. The Devils have sent goalie Keith Kinkaid to Columbus for a 2022 fifth-round pick. Consider the tone for the day officially set.

Per @RealKyper, NJ sending Keith Kinkaid to CLB — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) February 25, 2019





Mark Stone is the biggest prize available on deadline day. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/NHLI via Getty Images)

Done Deals

Sharks acquire Gustav Nyquist from Red Wings for 2nd-round pick (2019), conditional 3rd-round pick (2020)