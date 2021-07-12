NHL offseason tracker: Analyzing the moves in what promises to be a busy offseason

This NHL offseason shapes up to be one of the busiest in years.

Ten days after the Tampa Bay Lightning clinched a repeat of the Stanley Cup championship, every team except the Vegas Golden Knights must submit a protected and available list for the expansion draft on July 17.

The Seattle Kraken will build their inaugural team from that list on July 21.

The NHL draft will be July 23-24, with the Buffalo Sabres choosing first and the Kraken second. Free agency will begin on July 28 amid a flat salary cap.

Adding to the intrigue is the fact that Jack Eichel, Vladimir Tarasenko, Seth Jones and other big names could be on the trade block.

St. Louis Blues right wing Vladimir Tarasenko has 218 goals in 534 regular-season games.

Tracking the big offseason news:

July 12: Duncan Keith traded to Oilers

Edmonton gets 16-year veteran Keith and minor league forward Tim Soderlund and the Chicago Blackhawks get back defenseman Caleb Jones and a conditional third-round draft pick that can become a second depending on how the Oilers and Keith fare in the playoffs. Keith, who played his entire career with the Blackhawks, wanted to be closer to his family in western Canada. Keith, who will be 38 next season, is no longer the player who won three Stanley Cups, two Olympic gold medals and two Norris trophies, but he plays more than 23 minutes a game and has c. Jones is the younger brother of Seth Jones. Does that give the Blackhawks a leg up in acquiring the Blue Jackets defenseman? The money works after the Keith trade.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: NHL rumors, news: Tracking moves in a busy hockey offseason