NHL draft lottery: Live updates as Detroit Red Wings find out where they'll pick

It's the night of the NHL draft lottery (6:30 p.m., ESPN), meaning the Detroit Red Wings will find out where they will make their first selection in the first round of the draft July 7 in Montreal.

The Wings have 6% odds to get the first pick. If they get the eighth pick, it means they're picking where they finished — but they can also be bumped back to ninth or 10th.

This is the sixth straight time the Wings have been in the lottery. The year they had the best odds (18.5%) to get the first overall selection, in 2020, they were pushed back to fourth. That worked out, though: Lucas Raymond scored 23 goals in his just-completed rookie season.

Detroit Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman watches, as Moritz Seider puts on a jersey after being selected sixth overall in the first round of the NHL draft at Rogers Arena, June 21, 2019 in Vancouver.

In 2017, the Wings finished seventh and were pushed back to ninth, selecting forward Michael Rasmussen. In 2018, they went from fifth to sixth and chose forward Filip Zadina. In 2019, the first year under Yzerman, they moved from fourth to sixth and chose defenseman Moritz Seider, who is a leading candidate for rookie of the year. In 2021, they sat steady at sixth, drafting defenseman Simon Edvinsson.

The Wings are competing with 14 teams for the top pick.

In order of odds, those teams are the Montreal Canadiens (18.5%), Arizona Coyotes (13.5%), Seattle Kraken (11.5%), Philadelphia Flyers (9.5%), New Jersey Devils (8.5%), Chicago Blackhawks (6.5%), Wings (6%), Buffalo Sabres (5%), Anaheim Ducks (3.5%), San Jose Sharks (3.0%), Columbus Blue Jackets (2.5%), New York Islanders (2.0%), Winnipeg Jets (1.5%), Vancouver Canucks (0.5%), and Vegas Golden Knights (0.5%).

