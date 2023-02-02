Bruins star Brad Marchand feuds with Leafs YouTuber and reporter on Twitter

Bruins forward Brad Marchand is known for his fiery antics. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

The NHL might be getting its own version of Kevin Durant on Twitter in the form of Brad Marchand.

No one has come close to being as social media savvy as the NBA superstar, but the Boston Bruins winger is certainly one of the more online hockey players. His savagery reached new heights on Wednesday, though.

It all started when Arizona Coyotes reporter Craig Morgan was trying to get clarity on what happened on the ice to cause defenseman Troy Stecher to get upset at Ducks winger Trevor Zegras earlier this week. Initially, it was assumed that Zegras mentioned Stecher’s late father, but reports came out that that was not the case.

Marchand then tweeted “Shut your pie hole Craig” in reply to Morgan’s report that the on-ice spat was not about Stecher’s father. With the Bruins in Toronto on Wednesday, Jacob Stoller of The Hockey News asked Marchand what he meant by that.

After reporting that Marchand downplayed the question a little bit, the Bruins star went back online to spout off to Stoller.

I’m sorry you didn’t like my answer Jacob, would you like me to say something different so you don’t have something so stupid to hang your career on? Great reporting this am!! — Brad Marchand (@Bmarch63) February 1, 2023

After getting a little heated, Sportsnet’s Steve Dangle decided to step in and check Marchand. Well, of course the winger would not back down.

That make you feel big? TF is this? Relax. — Steve “Dangle” Glynn (@Steve_Dangle) February 1, 2023

Was that your mighty might roar pic.twitter.com/vOjjbaMZfh — Brad Marchand (@Bmarch63) February 1, 2023

The 34-year-old must have been feeling the attention of the Toronto spotlight and really made the few hours before puck drop worth it. After morning skate, Marchand went on to talk about how there are no players on the Leafs that really like to chirp on the ice and joked about how Mitch Marner passes on trash talk in favour of other topics.

"Mitch is out there talking about video games and his dog and those terrible new skates that he’s got out,” Marchand said. “Other than that, there’s not a whole lot of guys who like to get into it.”

"Mitch (Marner) is out there talking about video games and his dog and those terrible new skates that he’s got out... Other than that, there’s not a whole lot of guys who like to get into it.” 😂



- Brad Marchand on which Maple Leafs he gets good chirps from. pic.twitter.com/qhuWq2x4yo — Tim and Friends (@timandfriends) February 1, 2023

He even went on to take an apparent dig at the Leafs' roster construction when it comes to salaries and the cap, as he explained why the Bruins have been able to sustain success since lifting the Stanley Cup in 2011.

“Guys have tried to take less to win because we know that it bleeds through the lineup," Marchand said. "If you can have six guys that make lower salary other than three, it’s a lot harder to play against. And that’s why we’ve been good for so long."

To be fair, Toronto has had its issues with scoring depth beyond the highly paid trio of Auston Matthews, John Tavares, and Marner. The team has infamously not been able to make it out of the first round of the playoffs, so Marchand might have a little bit of a point here.

The Bruins face the Leafs on Wednesday night in a battle between the two best clubs in the Atlantic Division. On the season, Marchand is second on his team in scoring with 46 points in 42 games.

