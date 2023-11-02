NFL Week 9 picks: Can Cowboys stop Eagles? Will Chiefs bounce back against Dolphins?

(Tim Hubbard / Los Angeles Times)

The Times’ NFL writer, Sam Farmer, examines this week’s matchups. Lines according to FanDuel Sportsbook(O/U = over/under). Last week’s record 12-4 (.750); season 70-52 (.574). Using point spreads with the scores Farmer predicted, the record against the spread last week would have been 7-8-1 (.467); season 52-68-2 (.433). OFF: Broncos, Lions, Jaguars, 49ers. (Editor's note: Farmer's score prediction matched the result of the Thursday game between Tampa Bay and Buffalo.) All times Pacific.

Titans (3-4) at Steelers (4-3)

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) carries the ball against the Jacksonville Jaguars. (Gene J. Puskar / Associated Press)

Thursday, 5:20 p.m.

TV: Amazon Prime Video

Line: Steelers by 2 1/2. O/U: 36 1/2.

Tennessee’s offensive line hasn’t stopped anybody good, so T.J. Watt will be a problem. The Steelers will throw a lot of different looks at rookie QB Will Levis, whose team is better at home than on the road.

Prediction: Steelers 21, Titans 17

Dolphins (6-2) vs. Chiefs (6-2)

Sunday, 6:30 a.m. at Frankfurt, Germany

TV: NFL Network

Line: Chiefs by 2 1/2. O/U: 50 1/2.

The Chiefs were embarrassed last week, scoring just nine points in a loss at Denver. QB Patrick Mahomes had the stomach flu and wasn’t himself. They are in bounce-back mode for this matchup.

Prediction: Chiefs 28, Dolphins 24

Rams (3-5) at Packers (2-5)

Rams safety Jordan Fuller is seen during a game against the Dallas Cowboys. (Brandon Wade / Associated Press)

Sunday, 10 a.m.

TV: Channel 11

Line: Packers by 3. O/U: 39 1/2.

Stay away from betting this game because of the uncertainty at quarterback for the Rams. Packers defensive coordinator Joe Barry, formerly of the Rams, knows this opponent. Still, Green Bay is pretty bad.

Prediction: Rams 20, Packers 17

Vikings (4-4) at Falcons (4-4)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder plays against the Tennessee Titans. (George Walker IV / Associated Press)

Sunday, 10 a.m.

TV: NFL Ticket

Line: Falcons by 4 1/2. O/U: 37 1/2.

The Falcons lack a great pass rush but might not need one to fluster Vikings rookie QB Jaren Hall, making his debut. Atlanta controls the clock with the run and has automatic kicker Younghoe Koo.

Prediction: Falcons 23, Vikings 13

Seahawks (5-2) at Ravens (6-2)

Baltimore Ravens safety Geno Stone (26) celebrates his interception with teammates against the Arizona Cardinals. (Rick Scuteri / Associated Press)

Sunday, 10 a.m.

TV: NFL Ticket

Line: Ravens by 5 1/2. O/U: 42 1/2.

Seattle has struggled with running QBs, so Lamar Jackson could present problems. Geno Smith has been erratic lately, with two picks versus Cleveland in a game the Seahawks probably should have lost.

Prediction: Ravens 23, Seahawks 18

Cardinals (1-7) at Browns (4-3)

Cleveland Browns quarterback PJ Walker runs the ball against the Seattle Seahawks. (Lindsey Wasson / Associated Press)

Sunday, 10 a.m.

TV: NFL Ticket

Line: Browns by 7 1/2. O/U: 37 1/2.

No matter who starts at quarterback for the Browns (no clear answer), the big problem for Arizona is going to be that Cleveland defense. The Cardinals have a decent ground game but that’s about it.

Prediction: Browns 21, Cardinals 12

Buccaneers (3-4) at Texans (3-4)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Cade Otton (88) looks at the sideline from the field against the Buffalo Bills. (Gary McCullough / Associated Press)

Sunday, 10 a.m.

TV: NFL Ticket

Line: Texans by 3. O/U: 40.

Losing to Carolina last week was a big blow to the Texans, who will have problems running in this matchup. This matchup should be close, and Tampa will throw a lot of looks at rookie C.J. Stroud.

Prediction: Buccaneers 23, Texans 21

Commanders (3-5) at Patriots (2-6)

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones drops back to pass against the Miami Dolphins. (Wilfredo Lee / Associated Press)

Sunday, 10 a.m.

TV: NFL Ticket

Line: Patriots by 3 1/2. O/U: 40 1/2.

Neither team is going anywhere. New England’s defense has been playing a bit better lately, and that’s not good news for Commanders QB Sam Howell, a sack magnet. The home team wins on defense.

Prediction: Patriots 19, Commanders 16

Bears (2-6) at Saints (4-4)

New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr celebrates a first down against the Indianapolis Colts. (Michael Conroy / Associated Press)

Sunday, 10 a.m.

TV: NFL Ticket

Line: Saints by 7 1/2. O/U: 41.

Saints QB Derek Carr is starting to develop chemistry with his weapons and the Saints’ point total is ticking upward by the week. Bears QB Tyson Bagent is gutsy, but his team doesn’t have much firepower.

Prediction: Saints 28, Bears 17

Colts (3-5) at Panthers (1-6)

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Gardner Minshew plays against the New Orleans Saints. (Michael Conroy / Associated Press)

Sunday, 10 a.m.

TV: Channel 2

Line: Colts by 2 1/2. O/U: 44 1/2.

The Colts have lost three weeks in a row but have put up points against a trio of good defenses. The Panthers got their first win last Sunday but will have a tough time keeping Indianapolis under 20.

Prediction: Colts 24, Panthers 16

Cowboys (5-2) at Eagles (7-1)

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver KaVontae Turpin (9) is seen during a game the Rams. (Brandon Wade / Associated Press)

Sunday, 1:25 p.m.

TV: Channel 11

Line: Eagles by 3. O/U: 46.

This figures to be fairly high-scoring and close. Jalen Hurts is banged up, and that’s a concern versus a swarming Dallas defense. Dak Prescott, coming off a monster game, could have his line at full strength.

Prediction: Cowboys 27, Eagles 23

Giants (2-6) at Raiders (3-5)

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Austin Hooper runs the ball against the Detroit Lions. (Rick Osentoski / Associated Press)

Sunday, 1:25 p.m.

TV: NFL Ticket

Line: Raiders by 1 1/2. O/U: 37 1/2.

Big changes for the Raiders, who fired their coach, offensive coordinator and GM. Sometimes dramatic moves provide a burst for a team, and it doesn’t take much burst to topple the Giants.

Prediction: Raiders 17, Giants 13

Bills (5-3) at Bengals (4-3)

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) reacts after a first down against the San Francisco 49ers. (Scot Tucker / Associated Press)

Sunday, 5:20 p.m.

TV: Channel 4.

Line: Bengals by 2 1/2. O/U: 48 1/2.

Premier teams, top-shelf quarterbacks. While Cincinnati has been gathering momentum, Buffalo has been alternating wins and losses. That trend continues, and the Bengals hold on at home.

Prediction: Bengals 28, Bills 24

Chargers (3-4) at Jets (4-3)

Chargers linebacker Khalil Mack takes the field before a game against the Chicago Bears. (Kyusung Gong / Associated Press)

Monday, 5:15 p.m.

TV: Channel 7, ESPN

Line: Chargers by 3. O/U: 41 1/2.

The Jets are finding ways to win. The Chargers, though coming off a convincing victory, are going to have a hard time dealing with the Jets’ defensive front. Still, too much firepower on the visitors’ side.

Prediction: Chargers 24, Jets 20





