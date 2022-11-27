NFL Week 12 picks: Who the experts are taking in Commanders vs. Falcons

The Washington Commanders [6-5] host the Atlanta Falcons [5-6] Sunday in an all-important NFC matchup. Both teams are in the middle of the playoff hunt, with the Commanders a half-game out of the final wild-card position, while the Falcons are a half-game behind the Buccaneers in the NFC South.

It’s the first time this season, Washington has been favored over back-to-back opponents. The Commanders were favored over the Texans last week and easily defeated them.

However, the Falcons present a more difficult challenge. While Washington’s defensive line is one of the best, Atlanta brings one of the NFL’s top rushing teams to Landover on Sunday.

How do the experts see Sunday’s game?

According to NFL Pick Watch, 84% of the experts pick the Commanders in this one. Somewhat unsurprisingly, the overwhelming number of Atlanta picks came from individuals who cover either the Dallas Cowboys or Philadelphia Eagles.

The Commanders are currently a 3.5-point favorite over the Falcons in Week 12.

