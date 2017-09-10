NFL Week 1 inactive players lists

Here are the inactive players for Week 1 of the NFL’s regular season slate, as announced by the individual teams on Twitter:
Sunday’s early slate
Jets at Bills
Christian Hackenberg is the backup QB.
Today's Bills inactives. #NYJvsBUF
Jaguars at Texans
Today’s inactive players against the @HoustonTexans.
Steelers at Browns
Cardinals at Lions
Our inactives for #AZvsDET.
#Lions inactives for AZvsDET:
Jared Abbrederis
Teez Tabor
Zach Zenner
Tion Green
Zac Kerin
Corey Robinson
Storm Norton
Falcons at Bears
Inactives for #ATLvsCHI:
N. Williams
S. Neasman
B. Hill
B. Wreh-Wilson
J. Tripp
S. Harlow
Raiders at Titans
.@Titans inactives: DB Curtis Riley, DB LeShaun Sims, LB Josh Carraway, LB Nate Palmer, OL Corey Levin, LB Kevin Dodd, DL David King
Ravens at Bengals
#Bengals Inactives 9/10 #BALvsCIN
-WR J. Ross
-S S. Williams
-G A. Redmond
-G C. Westerman
-WR J. Malone
-TE C.J. Uzomah
-DT C. Ringo
Eagles at Redskins
#Eagles inactives for #PHIvsWAS:
CB Douglas, WR Gibson, CB McDougle, DE Means, RB Pumphrey, DT Qualls, G Warmack
