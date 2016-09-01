Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers took a shot at the Falcons' history of playing fake crowd noise over the Georgia Dome loudspeakers in his final media appearance before Sunday's NFC Championship Game. Asked about the noise in Atlanta, Rodgers acknowledged it's loud, and then noted that the
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Bryce Treggs made a name for himself in 2016 due to his speed. He was a fan favorite for a moment, as any deep threat tends to be, but only appeared in 9 games and registered just 3 catches.
IN A COLUMN on Carson Wentz the other day, my colleague David Murphy wrote that, after watching Alex Smith and his somewhat limited arm strength in the Chiefs' 18-16 playoff loss to the Steelers, he's convinced that Wentz's big right arm was one of the main reasons Doug Pederson preferred
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|13
|3
|0
|.813
|11
|5
|0
|.688
|8
|7
|1
|.531
|7
|9
|0
|.438