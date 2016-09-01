Philadelphia Eagles

4th NFC East
 | 7-9
  • Passing Yards
    209.6 PYPG
  • Rushing Yards
    106.2 RYPG
  • Total Yards Per Game
    315.8 YPG
  • Bennie Logan is unlikely to get a big payday from the Philadelphia Eagles
    Cover32

    Bennie Logan is unlikely to get a big payday from the Philadelphia Eagles

    Bennie Logan is going to get a pretty big payday this offseason. However, the Philadelphia Eagles are unlikely to be the team that gives him that big payday. To value Logan, let’s look at Damon Harrison. Logan and Harrison are neck and neck when it comes to being the league’s best run stopper. Signing

  • Report: Eagles owner blocked John DeFilippo from Jets interview
    USA Today

    Report: Eagles owner blocked John DeFilippo from Jets interview

    John DeFilippo was a name being thrown around as a possibility to replace Chan Gailey as the Jets offensive coordinator from the moment Gailey announced his retirement. The Jets had requested to interview DeFilippo and he was all set to do so, getting the okay from Eagles head coach Doug Pederson and

  • Malcolm Jenkins is up for the NFLPA's Whizzer White Award
    Bleeding Green Nation

    Malcolm Jenkins is up for the NFLPA's Whizzer White Award

    The National Football League Player's Association announced on Saturday its five finalists for the Byron “Whizzer” White Award, given annually to “those who go above and beyond to perform community service in their team cities and hometowns.” Among the five finalists is the Eagles' own Malcolm