  • Carson Wentz will head to California for mechanics work
    Both of this year's Super Bowl quarterbacks have spent time in past offseasons working with Tom House and Adam Dedeaux on their mechanics, which suggests it isn't the worst of ideas for a quarterback trying to polish his game. Count Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz among those who will be following

  • Eagles might not draft receiver in first round
    MOBILE, Ala. - One year ago, the Eagles brass left the Senior Bowl smitten with Carson Wentz. Howie Roseman had said that the Eagles traded up to No. 8 because they thought the strength of the draft took a dive after the top 10. He conceded Wednesday that the statement was nonsensical. He wanted to get

    Senior Bowl Notes: Roseman on WRs coach, Lurie, possible trade down

    MOBILE, Ala.  After speculation for weeks about the possibility that one of the Eagles coordinators could end up leaving for a head coaching job, it looks like the team will have just one change from last years staff. The Eagles fired Greg Lewis after one season and hired Mike Groh as the new receivers