NFL training camp 2022 tracker: Former first-round pick O.J. Howard reportedly visits, plans to sign with Bengals

The NFL season is about a week ago and with it comes a flurry of last-minute transactions as teams solidify their 53-man rosters.

One move that's sure to raise some eyebrows is the Cincinnati Bengals' decision to visit with and likely sign former first-round tight end O.J. Howard, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Howard was cut by the Buffalo Bills on Tuesday after he signed a one-year, fully-guaranteed $3.2 million contract five months ago.

Howard would give Joe Burrow another pass-catching option to go along with his trio of wideouts in Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd. He also has a chance to take the starting job away from another former first-round tight end, Hayden Hurst, who signed with the Bengals this offseason.

Burrow didn't shy away from the tight end in 2021 after C.J. Uzomah saw the fourth-most targets on the team with 63 and finished on 49 passes for 493 yards and five touchdowns. Uzomah signed with the New York Jets this offseason, leaving the role open for Hurst, and now possibly Howard, to win.

[Set, hut, hike! Create or join a fantasy football league now!]

Howard was a once-promising prospect out of Alabama that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers drafted 19th overall in 2017. He caught 26 receptions for 431 yards and five touchdowns in his rookie season and had an even better year in 2018 despite missing six games (34 receptions, 565 yards and five touchdowns).

Injuries plagued Howard throughout his career, though – foot and ankle ailments derailed his promising sophomore season and a torn Achilles ended his 2020 campaign after four games. He also didn't play a full season until 2021, when Howard only saw 14 targets. He looked to recapture some potential in Buffalo, but didn't do enough to justify a roster spot in the preseason.