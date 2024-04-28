NFL Tracker: NC State players sign undrafted free agent contracts after 2024 draft

Two N.C. State football players heard their names called during the 2024 NFL Draft, but they weren’t the only ones to sign contracts with professional teams.

Long snapper Joe Shimko (Arizona Cardinals), tight end Trent Pennix (Indianapolis Colts), kicker Brayden Narveson (Tennessee Titans) and defensive end Savion Jackson (Los Angeles Chargers) signed undrafted free agent contracts on Saturday.

Then, defensive back Robert Kennedy III signed a UFA contract with the Chargers on Sunday.

N.C. State long snapper Joe Shimko (91) congratulates kicker Brayden Narveson (44) after Narveson kicked a 32-yard field during the first half of N.C. State’s game against UNC at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023.

▪ Shimko earned the 2023 Patrick Mannelly award winner, which is given to the nation’s top long snapper, and was named second-team All-America by the American Football Coaches Association. He was a semifinalist for the Jason Witten Man of the Year award, given to a top player committed to community service and leadership.

In 607 career snaps — 300 short and 307 long — Shimko did not have a bad snap. He raised more than $400,000 for charities, including more than $55,000 for Gigi’s Playhouse in Raleigh.

▪ Pennix ended his N.C. State career with 712 receiving yards on 55 catches and 11 touchdowns. He added 240 rushing yards and one score, including a career-high 60-yard rush in the 2023 Pop-Tarts Bowl.

▪ Narveson played one season in the red and white, and transferred after playing three seasons at Western Kentucky. The graduate student made 18-of-23 field goal attempts in 2023 and set an N.C. State record with a 57-yard field goal against Duke.

The kicker added a season-high four field goals against North Carolina and scored the game-winning field goal against Virginia. Narveson finished the season No. 9 in the ACC for scoring after averaging 7.1 points per game.

N.C. State defensive end Savion Jackson (9) sacks Wake Forest quarterback Mitch Griffis (12) during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Wake Forest at Allegacy Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023.

▪ Jackson picked up attention after his five-year N.C. State career when he recorded 106 tackles, 13 tackles for a loss of 40 yards, and 3.5 sacks for 26 yards.

The Clayton, North Carolina, local put up his best numbers in 2023 after missing most of 2022 with an injury. Jackson contributed career-highs in total tackles (40), tackles for loss (5.5-21 yards) and sacks (2.5-18 yards).

N.C. State defensive back Robert Kennedy (8) celebrates with Devan Boykin (12) after returning an interception for a touchdown during the first half of N.C. State’s game against VMI at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023.

▪ Kennedy started every game at nickel in his lone season with the Wolfpack. He finished with 33 total tackles, 1.5 sacks for a loss of 13 yards and a 30-yard pick six against VMI. Kennedy added a 27-yard interception return and fumble recovery against Marshall.

Cornerback Shyheim Battle was invited to the New York Jets rookie mini camp, where he could earn a priority free agent contract. Battle played five seasons for the Wolfpack, working his way into the starting lineup.

Originally from Rocky Mount, Battle put together one of his best seasons last fall. He finished with 46 tackles, two tackles for loss, two interceptions, six passes defended and a fumble recovery.

This will be updated if more players sign contracts.