NFL safety Logan Ryan, two-time Super Bowl champion, to retire

Safety Logan Ryan (R) played for the San Francisco 49ers in their Super Bowl LVIII loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Feb. 11 in Las Vegas. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

April 9 (UPI) -- Veteran safety Logan Ryan, who won two Super Bowls with the New England Patriots, will retire from the NFL after 11 seasons, he announced Tuesday on social media.

"I'm officially retiring from the NFL," Ryan wrote on Instagram, X and Facebook. "Thank you to all my family, friends and teammates for the guidance and support! Thanks to the fans for watching! Won two Super Bowls and got out happy and healthy to be the best father for my children!

"Thanks again for 11 seasons! Cheers to what's next."

Ryan also posted a video, showing his news conference from when he left Rutgers and declared for the 2013 NFL Draft and highlights from his career.

He thanked the Patriots, Tennessee Titans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, New York Giants and San Francisco 49ers, the teams for which he played, during his career.

Safety Logan Ryan (R) spent the 2022 season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. File Photo by Steve Nesius/UPI

"I tried to play the right way," Ryan said. "I tried to play my hardest at all times."

Logan Ryan (R) played cornerback for four seasons while with the New England Patriots. File Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI

Ryan, 33, totaled 13 combined tackles and a tackle for a loss over five appearances last season with the 49ers. He logged 37 combined tackles, three passes defensed, an interception, forced fumble and fumble recovery in nine games in 2022 for the Buccaneers.

Ryan had a career-best 117 combined tackles, eight passes defensed, two forced fumbles, a fumble recovery and a sack in 15 starts in 2021 for the Giants.

Safety Logan Ryan spent three seasons with the Tennessee Titans. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI

He totaled 755 combined tackles, 98 passes defended, 20 tackles for a loss, 19 interceptions and 13 sacks in 154 career appearances.