NFL playoff scenarios: Cowboys can claim NFC East with win next week as Ravens, 49ers take No. 1 seeds

If the Cowboys beat the Commanders next week, they'll claim the NFC East and host a playoff game

The NFL playoff field is starting to take shape.

A number of teams clinched or improved their postseason positions through the early wave of games Sunday. While a few divisions will go down to the wire next weekend, here’s where things stand with the NFL’s playoff picture:

Cowboys control their fate in the NFC East

Thanks to a late-season collapse by the Philadelphia Eagles, the Dallas Cowboys now control the NFC East.

The Cowboys, who narrowly beat the Detroit Lions in a controversial finish Saturday, just have to beat the Washington Commanders next weekend to claim the division title — something that didn’t seem possible after the Eagles’ 10-1 start to the season. If Dallas can pull it off, it’ll host at least one playoff game. That would mark the 18th season in which the division hasn’t had a repeat champion, the longest such streak in the NFL, NBA, NHL and MLB.

The Eagles can still claim the division but only with a win over the New York Giants and a Cowboys loss. The Cowboys beat the Commanders 45-10 in Dallas on Thanksgiving, though they’ve lost their past two road games.

49ers steal No. 1 seed in NFC from Eagles

The Eagles blew a 15-point lead Sunday and fell to the Arizona Cardinals in Philadelphia, which marked their fourth loss in their past five games. They’ve gone 1-4 in December.

The 49ers took full advantage. Brock Purdy threw a pair of touchdowns to lead the team past the Commanders 27-10 on Sunday. That brought the 49ers to 12-4 and gave them the top seed in the NFC, which means they get a first-round bye and home-field advantage through the playoffs.

Outside of a rough loss to the Baltimore Ravens last week, Purdy and the 49ers have been on a tear since their bye week. They’ve won seven of their past eight games to clinch the NFC West for a second straight season.

The 49ers will close out the season against the Los Angeles Rams next weekend.

Ravens clinch No. 1 seed in AFC

The Ravens were already in the playoffs before Sunday’s matchup at M&T Bank Stadium. Now, though, they’ve claimed everything else.

The Ravens rolled past the Miami Dolphins for a dominant 56-19 win Sunday, which might have locked up the MVP award for Lamar Jackson. The win gave the Ravens the AFC North divisional title, something they haven’t won since 2019. It also officially gave them the No. 1 seed in the AFC, which means they’ll get the first-round bye. It’s just the second time in team history that the Ravens have earned the top seed in the AFC.

Lamar Jackson might have locked up the NFL MVP on Sunday. (Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Dolphins-Bills to battle for AFC East title

Because the Dolphins lost, they’ll take on the Bills next week with the AFC East title on the line.

If the Dolphins win, they’ll claim the division for the first time since the 2008 season. Otherwise, the Bills will win the title for a fourth consecutive season. Buffalo held on to beat the New England Patriots 27-21 on Sunday to pick up their fourth straight win.

The Bills have not yet clinched a playoff spot. They can still do so Sunday if both the Steelers and the Bengals lose in the late slate of games. Otherwise, they'll need a win next week in South Florida to make it to the postseason.

Buccaneers can still win NFC South

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers could've clinched the NFC South on Sunday. Instead, the New Orleans Saints cruised to a 23-13 win.

Luckily for Baker Mayfield and the Bucs, they can still claim the division next weekend with a win over the Carolina Panthers — who have won just two games all year and fell to the Jacksonville Jaguars 26-0 on Sunday.

But if the Bucs lose and the Saints beat the Atlanta Falcons next week, it'll be New Orleans who wins the division and gets to host a playoff game.

Texas can win and get in; Jags can claim AFC South

The Houston Texans are so close to their first postseason berth since 2019. They flew past the Tennessee Titans 26-3 on Sunday. If they can beat the Indianapolis Colts next weekend, the Texans will secure a wild-card spot, as they hold tiebreakers over the Bengals, Broncos and Steelers.

The Jaguars, with their win over the Panthers, can win the AFC South with a victory over the Titans next weekend.