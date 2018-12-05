NFL names four legends, including Jim Kelly, as Pro Bowl captains

On Wednesday, the NFL announced four former players who will serve as Legends Captains for the 2019 Pro Bowl on Jan. 27.

Together, the four men were selected for 30 Pro Bowls, and three of the four are in the Hall of Fame.

Jim Kelly, Emmitt Smith captains for offense

Quarterback Jim Kelly and running back Emmitt Smith will serve as the captains for the AFC and NFC offenses, respectively, mentoring and leading the players.

Hall of Famer Jim Kelly and three other players will serve as captains for the 2019 Pro Bowl. (AP)

Kelly fought cancer once again earlier this year, and wife Jill announced in July that he is cancer-free. Kelly underwent a 12-hour surgery in late March to remove oral cancer and rebuild his jaw, the third time in five years that he has battled cancer.

The 2002 Hall of Fame inductee was a five-time Pro Bowler.

Smith, the NFL’s all-time rushing leader, was chosen to eight Pro Bowls. He and his wife, Pat, run a charity that provides educational opportunities and experiences for underserved children.

Brian Urlacher, DeMarcus Ware captains for defense

On the defensive side of the ball, Brian Urlacher will captain and mentor the NFC defense and DeMarcus Ware the AFC.

Urlacher spent all 13 seasons with the Chicago Bears. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame earlier this year; he was an eight-time Pro Bowler during his playing career.

Ware, who spent most of his career with Dallas but the final three with Denver, was a nine-time Pro Bowler. His last season was in 2016, but he retired with 138.5 career sacks, which is eighth-most all-time, and likely won’t have to wait long once his Hall of Fame eligibility begins in several years.

This year’s Pro Bowl rosters will be revealed on Dec. 18.

