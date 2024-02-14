NFL mock draft: Arizona Cardinals trade down after missing out on Marvin Harrison Jr.

While most NFL mock draft projections for the Arizona Cardinals continue to predict Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. landing with the team at No. 4 in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, we are starting to see some predictions for a different course of action for Arizona.

Some NFL mock drafts have the Cardinals trading down in the draft after missing out on Harrison Jr., widely considered a generational pass-catching talent.

Could the Cardinals trade their No. 4 pick in order to stockpile for draft picks this season and in the future?

Check out recent NFL mock draft predictions for the Cardinals in the 2024 NFL Draft, which is scheduled to begin with the first round on April 25.

NFL.com: Cardinals trade No. 4 pick to Denver Broncos

Chad Reuter's latest mock draft has the Cardinals shifting draft strategy after Harrison Jr. is picked by the New England Patriots at No. 3, with Arizona trading the No. 4 pick to the Denver Broncos for the No. 12 pick in this year's draft, a 2025 first-round pick and a third-rounder this year.

Arizona's pick at No. 12 in Reuter's mock draft? LSU wide receiver Malik Nabers.

He writes of the selection: "The Cardinals trade down and still land the playmaker they need in Nabers. His skill set compares favorably to that of former LSU receiver Odell Beckham Jr., who was picked 12th overall by the Giants in 2014."

Could the Arizona Cardinals trade down in the 2024 NFL Draft and take LSU WR Malik Nabers?

Bettingodds.com: Cardinals trade No. 4 pick to Atlanta Falcons

Kyle Odegard's mock draft has Harrison Jr. also landing with the Patriots at No. 3. He has Arizona getting the No. 8 overall pick, No. 43 overall pick and a 2025 third-round selection in the deal.

With the pick at No. 8, Odegard projects the Cardinals to select Washington WR Rome Odunze, writing: "Some people may not like this result, missing out on Harrison and then Alt by one slot apiece. But Odunze has proven to be a special talent in his own right and fills a great area of need for the Cardinals. Arizona amassed 915 total yards of offense in its final two games without much of anything at receiver, and the addition of the 6-foot-3, 215-pound playmaker on the outside would add another aerial threat alongside Trey McBride."

Footballguys.com: Cardinals trade No. 4 pick to Minnesota Vikings

A draft projection from Christian Williams ends up with Arizona landing the No. 11, No. 42 and a 2025 first-round pick in exchange for the No. 4 and No. 224 selections after Harrison Jr. is selected by the Patriots one pick before Arizona's.

Williams has Arizona going with Alabama CB Terrion Arnold at No. 11.

He writes of the pick: "After trading down, the Cardinals get the first cornerback off the board. Terrion Arnold is an excellent blend of size, speed, and ball skills, vaulting him to the top of the class. The Cardinals desperately need to improve their secondary if they plan to compete in 2024."

Is Alabama CB Terrion Arnold a potential options for the Arizona Cardinals in the 2024 NFL Draft, should the team trade down?

CBS Sports: Cardinals take Washington WR Rome Odunze at No. 4

In Chris Trapasso's most recent NFL mock draft projection, Harrison Jr. also goes to the Patriots at No. 3, leaving the Cardinals with a difficult choice at No. 4.

He has Arizona keeping the pick and taking Odunze to help Kyler Murray and the Cardinals' offense, writing: "The Cardinals are desperate for a quarterback-friendly boundary receiver, and they'd get that with Odunze."

