NFL coach firings, hirings and movement tracker: Falcons interview Bill Belichick, Chargers interview Jim Harbaugh

Bill Belichick is at least open to another job in the league after his split with the New England Patriots.

The Atlanta Falcons announced on Monday night that they had interviewed Belichick for their open job. The Falcons fired head coach Arthur Smith after their season ended earlier this month.

We have interviewed Bill Belichick for our head coach opening — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) January 16, 2024

Belichick split with the Patriots last week after 24 seasons, ending a legendary campaign with the franchise where he won six Super Bowl titles alongside Tom Brady. Belichick didn't retire, but it was unclear if the 71-year-old was going to attempt to coach again in the league. His name has been linked to plenty of open jobs already, however, and it's easy to understand why. He compiled a 266-121 record in New England while winning 17 AFC East titles, including a record 11 in a row, reached the Super Bowl nine times and made the AFC title game 13 times.

Though the Patriots struggled quite a bit without Brady, who left for Tampa Bay before he retired, Belichick will still go down as one of the best coaches in NFL history. Whether he could turn the Flacons franchise around, however, remains to be seen.

The Falcons weren't the only team to conduct a major interview on Monday. One week after winning college football's top prize, Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh is dipping his toe back into the NFL waters.

The Los Angeles Chargers announced Monday that they have interviewed Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh.

Harbaugh, 60, hasn't coached in the NFL since 2014, when he and the San Francisco 49ers mutually parted ways following an 8-8 season. He's been at Michigan since 2015 and is completely beloved there, even despite (or perhaps because of) the cheating scandal earlier this season.

The cheating stuff notwithstanding, the Chargers desperately need a coach with a proven pedigree to come into the organization and get everything in line. Harbaugh is that coach, but it remains to be seen whether he'll choose them. The Chargers are just the first team to meet with Harbaugh, and it seems unlikely they'll be the last. Harbaugh, the brother of Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh, will have his choice of the seven available head coach openings.

Keep up with all the changes in some of the NFL's top jobs right here with Yahoo Sports.