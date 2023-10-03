NFL betting: After 4-0 start, San Francisco 49ers are the new Super Bowl favorites

The Bengals, meanwhile, are at +3500 to win the Super Bowl after starting 1-3

The San Francisco 49ers have overtaken the Kansas City Chiefs as Super Bowl favorites.

The 49ers are now +500 at BetMGM after a blistering 4-0 start. The 49ers have scored at least 30 points in each of their four wins and have allowed just 58 points. Only the Buffalo Bills have allowed fewer points.

Running back Christian McCaffrey scored four touchdowns in San Francisco’s 35-16 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. McCaffrey has scored in 13 consecutive games, including the playoffs, and his first TD on Sunday broke a tie with Jerry Rice for the most consecutive games with a touchdown in 49ers history.

San Francisco entered the season with arguably the most talented overall roster in the NFL but a big question at quarterback after Brock Purdy’s elbow injury in the NFC championship game in January. The trade of Trey Lance to the Dallas Cowboys during the preseason made it clear the 49ers were comfortable with the way Purdy was progressing after offseason surgery, and he’s been very good so far.

The San Francisco 49ers are the new Super Bowl favorites. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images) (Thearon W. Henderson via Getty Images)

Purdy has completed 72% of his passes through four games and has thrown for 1,019 yards and five TDs with no interceptions. McCaffrey has rushed for 459 yards and six scores and has caught 18 passes for 141 yards.

The Chiefs are the No. 2 favorites at +550 after winning three consecutive games following their Week 1 loss to the Detroit Lions. Kansas City’s defense is one of the surprises of the season. The Chiefs’ defense has allowed just 51 points so far through four games.

Bengals’ odds skyrocket

The Cincinnati Bengals opened at +850 to win the Super Bowl and were the No. 2 favorites behind the Chiefs. Now, Cincinnati is +3500 to win the Super Bowl after a 1-3 start. The Bengals’ offense has struggled mightily as Joe Burrow deals with a lingering calf injury and was overmatched in a blowout loss to the Tennessee Titans in Week 4.

The New York Jets’ odds are also predictably high after their 1-3 start and Aaron Rodgers’ torn achilles. The Jets are now at +15000 to win the Super Bowl after losing to the Chiefs in Week 4.

Post-Week 4 Super Bowl odds