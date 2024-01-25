Advertisement
NFL Awards: Lamar Jackson, Christian McCaffrey, Dak Prescott up for MVP, Offensive Player of the Year

Winners will be revealed during the NFL Honors show on Feb. 8

Sean Leahy
Lamar Jackson of the Baltimore Ravens, Christian McCaffrey of the San Francisco 49ers and Dak Prescott of the Dallas Cowboys have been announced as finalists for both the NFL MVP and Offensive Player of the Year awards.

Finalists for eight of The Associated Press' 2023 NFL awards were announced on Thursday. Winners will be revealed during the NFL Honors show on Feb. 8, three days before Super Bowl LVIII.

MVP

Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills
Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens
Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers
Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys
Brock Purdy, San Francisco 49ers

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Tyreek Hill, Miami Dolphins
Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens
CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys
Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers
Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR

DaRon Bland, Dallas Cowboys
Maxx Crosby, Las Vegas Raiders
Myles Garrett, Cleveland Browns
Micah Parsons, Dallas Cowboys
T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh Steelers

OFFENSIVE ROOKIE OF THE YEAR

Jahmyr Gibbs, Detroit Lions
Sam LaPorta, Detroit Lions
Puka Nacua, Los Angeles Rams
Bijan Robinson, Atlanta Falcons
C.J. Stroud, Houston Texans

DEFENSIVE ROOKIE OF THE YEAR

Will Anderson, Houston Texans
Jalen Carter, Philadelphia Eagles
Joey Porter Jr., Pittsburgh Steelers
Kobie Turner, Los Angeles Rams
Devon Witherspoon, Seattle Seahawks

COMEBACK PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Joe Flacco, Cleveland Browns
Damar Hamlin, Buffalo Bills
Baker Mayfield, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams
Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins

COACH OF THE YEAR

Dan Campbell, Detroit Lions
John Harbaugh, Baltimore Ravens
DeMeco Ryans, Houston Texans
Kyle Shanahan, San Francisco 49ers
Kevin Stefanski, Cleveland Browns

ASSISTANT COACH OF THE YEAR

Ben Johnson, Detroit Lions
Mike Macdonald, Baltimore Ravens
Todd Monken, Baltimore Ravens
Jim Schwartz, Cleveland Browns
Bobby Slowik, Houston Texans