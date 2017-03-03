Warriors start life without Durant ice-cold in streak-snapping loss to Bulls

If you were wondering what the Golden State Warriors would look like without Kevin Durant, the answer came Thursday night. In a word: worse. (Shocker!)

The Warriors’ first game without their All-Star forward, who suffered a Grade 2 sprain of the medial collateral ligament in his left knee on Tuesday and is out for at least the next four weeks, went about as poorly as the team could have feared. Golden State struggled to generate offense all night long, watching shot after shot rim in and out as their remaining All-Stars and role players tried but failed to pick up Durant’s slack. The Chicago Bulls took advantage of the Warriors’ woes, outscoring Steve Kerr’s club 32-22 in the third quarter and coming up with one last closing kick in the final three minutes to knock off the Dubs, 94-87</>, at United Center on Thursday night.

Jimmy Butler had 22 points on 6-for-14 shooting and a perfect 10-for-10 mark at the foul line to go with six assists, five rebounds, four steals and a block in 35 1/2 minutes of work in the win, which improved the Bulls to 31-30 on the season. The victory moved Chicago ahead of the division rival Indiana Pacers into the No. 6 spot in the Eastern Conference playoff picture, and continued a somewhat remarkable streak:

That's 18 straight wins for the Bulls on Thursday night TNT home games. Just unbelievable. — Nick Friedell (@NickFriedell) March 3, 2017









The Warriors, on the other hand, saw their own remarkable streak snapped:

GSW hadn't lost consecutive regular season games since April 2015 (the title season) — 146-game streak is over after losses to WAS & CHI — Michael Lee (@MrMichaelLee) March 3, 2017





That’s right: Golden State hadn’t lost consecutive regular-season games since April 5 and 7, 2015. That 146-game run was the longest stretch in NBA history; now, thanks to Tuesday’s loss to the Washington Wizards and Thursday’s defeat in Chicago, it is over.

Note: “regular season.” No, we are not allowing anything to distract us from the fact that the 73-win Warriors with the NBA’s first-ever unanimous Most Valuable Player blew a 3-1 lead in the NBA Finals. Yes, we all remember.

This night, though, is one the Warriors would probably rather forget. Golden State managed only 87 points and shot just 38.6 percent from the field as a team, both season lows, with the bulk of the red ink on the shot chart coming from the all-time All-Star shooting backcourt of Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson.

“We were getting stops. They missed a lot of shots, though,” Butler told TNT’s Kristen Ledlow after the game. “The ones that Klay were taking, Steph. But we challenged them, and that’s all we talked about at halftime and before the game: make them take tough, contested 3s.”

The “Splash Brothers” have gone ice cold on this road trip, starting with Curry’s 0-for-11 outing from long distance against the Philadelphia 76ers and continuing through Thursday:

Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson have shot a combined 11 for 64 on 3-pointers over the past three games. That’s 17.2%. — Albert Nahmad (@AlbertRandom1) March 3, 2017





Tonight was the #Warriors' third consecutive game in shooting in the twenties from three.

20.7% @ PHI

28.6% @ WAS

20.0% @ CHI — Danny Leroux (@DannyLeroux) March 3, 2017





Stephen Curry is in the worst 3-game stretch of his career from beyond the arc. He is 4-of-31 (13%) from 3 in that time span. pic.twitter.com/PsHgk7v0Bw — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) March 3, 2017





Time and again on Thursday, Curry and Thompson stepped into good, clean, open looks from the perimeter created by off-ball movement. Time and again, their shots seemed to go halfway down before bouncing out, as the two snipers combined to shoot just 3-for-22 from beyond the arc.

“I do [like the shots we’ve been getting], especially tonight,” said Thompson, who finished with 13 points on 5-for-22 shooting. “There was a lot of shots that were on line, just long, didn’t go in. But it’s nothing to worry about. Just two bad shooting games. Just move on.”

Even amid their frigid shooting, the Warriors held an 85-84 lead with five minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, as Curry worked his way into the paint for baskets and an aggressive defense helmed by veterans Andre Iguodala, David West and Shaun Livingston limited Chicago to just five points on 2-for-10 shooting during the first seven minutes of the frame. The tables turned from there, though.

