Report: NBA looking at Magic Johnson in Lakers/Paul George tampering investigation

A scant six months after taking the reins of the Los Angeles Lakers as the franchise’s president of basketball operations, franchise legend Magic Johnson now finds himself at the heart of a tampering investigation. Let it never be said that Earvin has not thrown himself into the gig with gusto!

The NBA confirmed Sunday that it has “opened an investigation into alleged tampering by the Los Angeles Lakers,” at “the request of the Indiana Pacers,” as first reported by veteran NBA scribe Peter Vecsey. Shams Charania of The Vertical reported that “the investigation centers on” All-Star forward Paul George, whose agent reportedly informed Pacers brass two months back that he planned to join the Lakers when he hits unrestricted free agency in the summer of 2018. Faced with the prospect of losing their franchise centerpiece for nothing next year, the Pacers instead chose to trade George to the Oklahoma City Thunder in exchange for shooting guard Victor Oladipo and power forward Domantas Sabonis.

So what, exactly, do the Pacers want the NBA to investigate? “The possibility of impermissible contact” between Johnson, who ascended to the post of president of basketball operations with the Lakers in February, and George, a player who until last month was still under contract with Indiana and who’s supposed to be off-limits for other teams’ executives, according to Adrian Wojnarowski and Ramona Shelburne of ESPN:

If the league office’s probe can prove that the Lakers tampered with George while he was under contract with Indiana, they can be punished in several ways, including a loss of draft picks, fines up to $5 million, future restrictions on acquiring George and possible suspensions of offending officials.

If the NBA finds evidence that the Lakers had engaged in a side agreement with George, he could be prohibited from signing a free-agent deal with Los Angeles or being part of a trade to the Lakers. […]

Team officials aren’t allowed to make contact with players or their agents to discuss future plans unless it’s after the opening of the players’ free-agency year on July 1.

The NBA said in its Sunday statement that the Lakers “have been cooperative and, at this point, no findings have been made.”

“As the NBA’s statement made clear, we cannot comment about the specifics of any ongoing investigation,” the Lakers said in a Sunday statement. “We can confirm, however, that we are cooperating fully with the NBA in the hope of clearing our name as soon as possible.”

If you’re finding it a bit tough to believe that Magic never had any interactions with George that might have pushed up against the boundaries of propriety, it’s probably because you’re a fan of ABC’s late-night talk-show programming.

During an April visit to ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” Johnson spoke with host Jimmy Kimmel about the steep learning curve he faced as he took over as the Lakers’ president of basketball operations, and about the players he hoped to import to help turn around the fortunes of a franchise that has gone a combined 91-237 over the past four seasons.

“I wish I could talk about all those guys,” Johnson said.

“But you’d be contract tampering now,” Kimmel said.

“Exactly,” Johnson said. “[…] I had to go to school. I had to go to [collective bargaining agreement] school, salary cap school and tampering school. Yeah, you can’t tamper with somebody else’s player. I had to learn the new CBA that we have.”

“What constitutes tampering?” Kimmel asked. “Like, if you’re on vacation and you run into Paul George, are you not allowed to speak to him?”

“No, we’re going to say hi because we know each other,” Johnson said. “I just can’t say, ‘Hey, I want you to come to the Lakers,’ even though I’m going to be wink-winking like [exaggerated winking motion, followed by laughter]. You know what that means, right?”

Yeah, Magic. Everybody knows what that means, which is why it’s awfully easy to believe that there had been some improper contact between Johnson (or one of his emissaries) and George (or one of his representatives). The burden of proof’s significantly higher in an official inquest, though:

Hard to prove tampering charges unless there is a paper trail. A wink on The Jimmy Kimmel Show doesn't cut it. — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) August 20, 2017