Magic Johnson takes over the Lakers, ousts Mitch Kupchak and Jim Buss in stunning front-office shakeup

Well, that didn’t take long. Less than three weeks after the announcement of his return to the Los Angeles Lakers as “an advisor” in “all areas of basketball and business,” Magic Johnson has now assumed control of the organization’s on-court arm, ascending to the role of president of basketball operations and prompting the ouster of longtime general manager Mitch Kupchak and executive vice president of basketball operations Jim Buss — the son of former Lakers owner Dr. Jerry Buss, and the brother of team president and governor Jeanie Buss.

The stunning decision comes with the Lakers sitting at 19-39, in the midst of their fourth straight losing season, on the heels of posting the worst record in franchise history last year. Just two days before the NBA’s Feb. 23, 3 p.m. Eastern time, trade deadline, the Lakers do not have a general manager, and have just handed total control of their basketball operations department to someone who has never before served in this capacity.

The Lakers decided to completely clean house with 24 games left in the season. What a mess. Team employees are shell-shocked. — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) February 21, 2017





Does anyone left on the Lakers staff know how to actually conduct a trade call with two days left before the trade deadline? — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) February 21, 2017





From the team’s Tuesday announcement:

“Today I took a series of actions I believe will return the Lakers to the heights Dr. Jerry Buss demanded and our fans rightly expect,” Jeanie Buss said. “Effective immediately, Earvin Johnson will be in charge of all basketball operations and will report directly to me. Our search for a new General Manager to work with Earvin and Coach Luke Walton is well underway and we hope to announce a new General Manager in short order. Together, Earvin, Luke and our new General Manager will establish the foundation for the next generation of Los Angeles Lakers greatness.”

“It’s a dream come true to return to the Lakers as President of Basketball Operations working closely with Jeanie Buss and the Buss family,” said Earvin “Magic” Johnson. “Since 1979, I’ve been a part of the Laker Nation and I’m passionate about this organization. I will do everything I can to build a winning culture on and off the court. We have a great coach in Luke Walton and good young players. We will work tirelessly to return our Los Angeles Lakers to NBA champions.”

Jeanie Buss added, “I took these actions today to achieve one goal: Everyone associated with the Lakers will now be pulling in the same direction, the direction established by Earvin and myself. We are determined to get back to competing to win NBA championships again.”

Johnson said last week that, if he was to take control of the organization he once led to five NBA championships, the first call he’d make would be to fellow franchise legend and retired ex-player Kobe Bryant. We now wait with bated breath to find out if the Mamba’s phone is ringing, and what other surprises are in store for one of the league’s marquee franchises, which has fallen deep, deep into disrepair over the past half-decade.

Johnson’s return to the fold comes one month after he met with Jeanie Buss prior to taking in a game between the Lakers and Denver Nuggets. ESPN.com’s Ramona Shelburne reported that “the exact nature of the meeting was not immediately clear,” but noted that “Buss has been soliciting opinions on the direction the franchise should take moving forward” as the Lakers continue to scuffle through life at the bottom of the NBA.





Johnson said such meetings had become frequent over the past few years — “She always wants to ask, ‘What do you see, what do you think, what do you like?’” — and shared some of his opinions on the state of the rebuilding Lakers with Mark Medina of the Los Angeles Daily News:

“Fans have to be encouraged, but Lakers fans are tired of losing,” Johnson told Southern California News Group. “We’re trying as Lakers fans to still be patient. But it’s hard. We have to wait some more?” […]

“You see spurts, but now they have to put 48 (minutes) together,” Johnson said. “The problem is we get two good quarters, 2½ and sometimes three. But then we put ourselves behind with one bad quarter. It takes so much energy to get back and it’s just not enough. You have to be (upset).”

