Paul George might be 'hell-bent' for L.A., but he's still a Pacer for now

The Indiana Pacers entered Thursday intent on “gauging the trade market” around the league for superstar swingman Paul George. But after all the intelligence-gathering he could do, when the buzzer sounded on the 3 p.m. ET trade deadline, team president Larry Bird had come to his decision: the four-time All-Star would be staying put.

Indiana has passed on trade offers for Paul George and All-Star forward will remain with the Pacers, league sources tell @TheVertical. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) February 23, 2017





In addition to previously rumored interest from the Boston Celtics that did eventually include discussion of the 2017 Brooklyn Nets first-round draft pick that Boston controls, but that didn’t wind up amounting to much, the Pacers also reportedly fielded an inquiry from the Denver Nuggets …

Denver today made a "monster" offer to Indiana for Paul George, league sources tell @ChrisBHaynes and me, but the talks gained no traction. — Marc Stein (@ESPNSteinLine) February 23, 2017





As far as Paul George is concerned, the #Nuggets were not scared away by the prospect of trying to re-sign him. Wanted to get it done anyway — Chris Dempsey (@chrisadempsey) February 23, 2017





… but Bird didn’t hear anything that dissuaded him from his opinion that keeping his 26-year-old star was the best path forward.

ESPN sources say Indy ownership felt compelled to hear out Paul George suitors but that Larry Bird was determined to swat away all pitches. — Marc Stein (@ESPNSteinLine) February 23, 2017





“It’s great for everybody else to put it behind them,” George told reporters on Thursday. “I wasn’t concerned. End of the day, I’m in a good situation.”

Apparently, George was just like the rest of us — waiting to hear what was coming as the clock wound down — and he sure didn’t sound particularly happy about that:

Interesting quote from #Pacers Paul George on today's trade deadline. pic.twitter.com/bMA5rHlWUB — Clark Wade (@ClarkWade34) February 23, 2017





The Pacers, in fact, made no moves before the final bell, despite what multiple league sources told Nate Taylor of the Indianapolis Star was Bird’s hope “to make a non-blockbuster trade to bring in a veteran rotational player” to help George, center Myles Turner and point guard Jeff Teague down the stretch. Instead, Indiana will head into the final 25 games of the 2016-17 season with the same roster that logged a 29-28 record before the All-Star break.

“I’m happy that’s behind us. We can move forward,” George told reporters Thursday. “It was on a lot of my teammates’ minds, and they were concerned just as much with what was going forward. We’re in a fight right now. These are my guys, so we’re going to work. We had a good two days of practice. Get ready for the second half.”

That roster’s been good enough to keep the Pacers in position for the No. 6 seed in the Eastern Conference. The big question, though, is whether what Bird’s built will be good enough to convince George to commit to remaining in Indianapolis for the long haul.

The five-year, $91.6 million maximum-salaried contract extension that George signed in September of 2013 includes a player option for the 2018-19 season. That means that after the end of next season, George — who has called this campaign “one of the most frustrating” of his career — has the right to opt out of the final year of his deal, passing up the $20.7 million he’d earn for that year’s work in favor of pursuing a more lucrative long-term re-up, whether in Indiana or elsewhere.

The quality of the roster Bird’s able to put together around him by then certainly figures to play a role in George’s decision-making.

“As I told Larry, I always want to play on a winning team,” George told ESPN Radio during All-Star Weekend. “I always want to be part of a team that has a chance to win it [all]. That’s important. Say what you want; I want to compete for something. It’s frustrating just playing the game for stats or for numbers or to showcase yourself. Man, I want a chance to play for a chance to win a championship.

