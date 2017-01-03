Ranking NFL’s head-coaching vacancies: How do the six open jobs stack up?

Not all head-coaching jobs are the same. Yes, there are only 32 of these things, and they tend to go fast and have little job security. But other than that, they are precious opportunities that are hard to pass up.

Still, some of the six current NFL head-coaching vacancies (could there be any from the playoff teams?) are tougher sells than others. And one is head and shoulders better than the others.

There are a lot of ways to determine whether a head-coaching situation is good or not and a lot of pros and cons with each. So we decided to rank those jobs, one through six, from an attractiveness standpoint for a prospective head coach both next season and long term:

1. Denver Broncos — There’s little doubt this could be an instant winner for whoever follows Gary Kubiak as head coach. The defense, with some reinforcements up the middle, should be an elite group again. There are two standout receivers and two quarterbacks in Trevor Siemian and Paxton Lynch with starting experience and some intrigue. (Basically, you could do worse than them.)

Plus, GM John Elway is as aggressive as they come, always trying to find whatever edge he can to build a winning team every season. That part can’t be understated. So while there might be some aging parts and gaping holes — such as the offensive line — there also is a will and a way to get it done. The only reason Kubiak is stepping down is for his own welfare, otherwise he might have stayed another five or more years.

Von Miller helps make the Denver Broncos job an attractive one.

The Broncos could be back in the title mix in short order coming off a 9-7 season, even with a tough division with what appears to be a tough 2017 schedule. This is as good a head-coaching opening as there is, but there also will be high expectations along with it and Elway did once let John Fox go after a lot of wins.

Still, this is pretty much a dream opening, the likes of which seldom become available.

2. Jacksonville Jaguars — They will pick in the top five of the NFL draft for the sixth straight season, and they’ve added pieces through free agency, so talent is not the issue here. This is not your typical 3-13 roster. The biggest concerns lie in terms of one of those top-five picks, Blake Bortles, and the overall discipline of the team.

After Gus Bradley was fired, GM Dave Caldwell made it clear the team wants to build around Bortles, even coming off a miserable season. Perhaps some of his struggles and regression following a promising second season can be explained by the fact that he reportedly played hurt.

Jaguars QB Blake Bortles played more than half season with separated shoulder. Won't need surgery. https://t.co/2si4BbvAno — Michael DiRocco (@ESPNdirocco) January 2, 2017





But the new head coach must be prepared to work with Bortles and try to get him back on track before he can think about heading in a new direction at quarterback, it appears. There are offensive weapons around him to make that happen, but Bortles might need to be stripped down and built back up from mechanics and confidence standpoints.

Still, with a patient owner, low expectations, a weaker division, a strong talent base and, heck, even Florida’s attractive income tax laws, this is a very intriguing job. But we’d like to see more of a hard-line coach come in a whip all that young talent into shape because this was an undisciplined team on so many levels the past few seasons, especially in 2016.

3. San Diego Chargers — First question: For how long will they be in San Diego? The state of the franchise is unsettled at best, and moving to Los Angeles (or wherever) certainly would change a new coach’s plans for implementing his system while the team is less than solidified.

It appears that Philip Rivers and Antonio Gates will play at least one more season, giving this opening a good win-now possibility, even in the loaded AFC West. Rivers is not coming off his best season but is tough and has played in several different systems, so you can’t beat that from a transition standpoint. He’s as strong a quarterback as a new head coach could want.

