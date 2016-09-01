1. Put a ring on it! Over the weekend, offensive lineman Michael Schofield proposed to his girlfriend, Kendall Coyne, a member of the U.S. Women's Hockey Team. As he said, he got a pretty big ring last year, so it was time for her to get one this year. In other Broncos' life news, Jordan Norwood
The slow-burn saga of Tony Romo and the Dallas Cowboys won't end for quite some time. There's plenty of playoff drama remaining, if you believe Jerry Jones, and the offseason will be even hairier as the Cowboys try and determine what they want to do with the long-time starter turned backup. Dak
Just three days ago Denver Broncos coach Vance Joseph said the team's secondary coach Joe Woods was ready to be a defensive coordinator. Several members of the Broncos' front-office and coaching staff confirmed the move to ESPN on Sunday.
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|12
|4
|0
|.750
|12
|4
|0
|.750
|9
|7
|0
|.563
|5
|11
|0
|.313