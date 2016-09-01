The Dallas Morning News' David Moore wrote that if Ware did indeed call it quits after having surgery for a ruptured disk in his back six months before his 35th birthday that the Cowboys would love for him to retire as a member of America's Team. Moore: If Ware decides he wants to retire, the
His 2016 season is done, but veteran linebacker DeMarcus Ware is not ready to hang up his cleats just yet.
The teenager glances at the picture in his room of Darrent Williams returning a kick, reading the inscription he long ago memorized. ''To my wonderful son, Darius, daddy will always love you. It's been 10 years since Williams, a 24-year-old defensive back/returner for Denver, was shot and
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|12
|3
|0
|.800
|11
|4
|0
|.733
|8
|7
|0
|.533
|5
|10
|0
|.333