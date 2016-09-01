A look back at the Broncos Super Bowl 32 championship, after celebrating its 19-year anniversary this week. The post Throwback Thursday: This One’s For John! appeared first on Cover32.
ORLANDO, Fla. — Continuity is almost impossible to find in the NFL. A player's career is fleeting, and a coach's isn't much different. Aqib Talib may know this better than anyone. In his nine years in the NFL, the three-time Pro Bowler has worked with seven different head coaches — three
During the period beginning at 12 noon, New York time, on March 7th and ending at 3:59:59 p.m., New York time, on March 9th, clubs are permitted to contact, and enter into contract negotiations with the certified agents of players who will become Unrestricted Free Agents upon the expiration of their
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|12
|4
|0
|.750
|12
|4
|0
|.750
|9
|7
|0
|.563
|5
|11
|0
|.313