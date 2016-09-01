It was a thrilling Rolex 24 at Daytona, with the Wayne Taylor Racing Cadillac driven by Jeff Gordon, Ricky Taylor, Max Angelelli and Jordan Taylor taking the overall title, and Chip Ganassi Racing scoring a class win with its Ford GT. And it's clear, the race had a lot of followers in NASCAR.
Who surprised you most at the Senior Bowl? -- Samuel Khalil I'll start with East Carolina WR Zay Jones. I didn't expect him to be quite as effective all over the field as he was. He has enough speed and length in his stride to get separation, but he can make tough catches on short-to-intermediate
It's believed Tony Romo will ask the Cowboys to release him in lieu of trying to trade him. Romo has another reason to push for the termination of his contract. The Denver Broncos, previously believed to be not interested in Romo, reportedly could be interested if Romo can be obtained free and clear
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|12
|4
|0
|.750
|12
|4
|0
|.750
|9
|7
|0
|.563
|5
|11
|0
|.313