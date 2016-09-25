Although Phil Mickelson is among the most beloved local athletes in San Diego sports history, the golfer last week drew the ire of some Chargers fans with his comments about the team's relocation to Los Angeles. Mickelson may have dug himself an even deeper hole following Wednesday's Farmers
Prior to the 2017 Farmers Insurance Open, Phil Mickelson talks about how he continues to improve, health wise, after an off season surgery.
Another day on the death march to National Signing Day. We're almost there, folks! ICYMI: The most important pieces of the 2017 class, ranked. Weighing Ohio State's options with National Signing Day a week away. Help 11W put a statue of Woody Hayes in his hometown. SHORT ANSWER: YES. Anybody
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|12
|4
|0
|.750
|12
|4
|0
|.750
|9
|7
|0
|.563
|5
|11
|0
|.313