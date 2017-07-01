Opening 25-year-old baseball cards with Bobby Bonilla

Happy Bobby Bonilla day, everybody! July 1 is one of baseball’s most fantastic annual celebrations — it’s the day the New York Mets cut him a check for $1.19 million even though he hasn’t played for them since 1999.

Basically, Bonilla gets a check from the Mets every year on July 1 until 2035 as part of a salary-deferral deal he made with them. That’s a score for him.

In this from-the-archives episode of 25-Year-Old Baseball Cards, filmed at the 2016 All-Star game, I talk to Bonilla about his annual check and he tells us how he spends it. He also gives a great answer about buying himself Bobby Bo day treats.

As usual, we trade some baseball cards too. And Bonilla got a great one — Ken Griffey Jr.

Can Bobby Bonilla pull a Bobby Bonilla card? (Yahoo Sports) More

If you’re new to these videos, here’s the requisite backstory: These 1991 Donruss cards are legitimately unopened and, until recently, were sitting in my garage. My grandma bought them in ’91, when she and I collected cards together. They’ve been sitting in storage ever since. Because that era of baseball cards is pretty much worthless, I figure this is a fun use for them.

If you like it, check out some of our other episodes below.

