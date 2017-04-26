NFL draft: 7 teams most likely to gamble on Oklahoma RB Joe Mixon

Over the past several months, NFL teams have had to decide where they stand on Oklahoma running back Joe Mixon. Less so the player, one who is extremely talented and might turn into the best back in this year’s draft class. But more so the man and the one who punched a female OU student during a 2014 altercation.

The two have settled their civil case and have both tried to put the incident behind them. But Mixon’s fate very much remains up in the air on the eve of the 2017 NFL draft.

Mixon has become the most fascinating study of this year’s draft, and there are reports of the New England Patriots, Miami Dolphins and other teams taking him off their respective draft boards. Then consider the strong words of New York Jets general manager Mike Maccagnan when asked if he was open to drafting the 6-foot-1, 226-pound Mixon, a first-round talent who accumulated 1,812 total yards and 15 touchdowns last season, at any point during the draft.

“There’s some things that are extremely egregious that I personally have a very hard time condoning,” Maccagnan said on Monday, via the New York Daily News. “And [domestic] violence in particular is a very serious thing to me. For me and my wife, we’ve had a personal experience with that. … We don’t take it lightly.”

If we’re splitting hairs, this was not by definition a case of domestic violence; Mixon and the woman he hit, Amelia Molitor, did not know each other prior to the incident. But it doesn’t reduce the severity of it.

Joe Mixon settled in the civil lawsuit with the woman he punched in 2014. Will it help his NFL draft cause? (AP) More

Now the question comes with which team might take a chance on the talented but troubled back. Here are a few teams we think might be more apt to roll the dice:

Cincinnati Bengals

The Bengals in recent years have had, shall we say, a certain moral flexibility with taking players that other teams have removed from consideration. That might be the best way to phrase it. Some of those moves have panned out; others were less successful. You can make a judgment about the team’s approach, but it had been a frequent playoff participant in recent years though one that never has won a postseason game under head coach Marvin Lewis.

With Lewis perhaps entering his final season in Cincy, with hints he could retire or that management might move on if the team doesn’t bounce back after a down season, it could be the perfect time to take a chance on a player with baggage. The Bengals need to upgrade the run game, as Jeremy Hill — who also had some character reg flags coming out — has not been the back many have expected.

The Bengals have done extensive work on Mixon, sources tell Shutdown Corner, and they might be more willing to consider him now that he has settled his suit with Molitor.

Highest they might draft Mixon: Second round (41st pick)

Green Bay Packers

This is expected to be a defense-heavy draft for the Packers, who were lit up at times last season on that side of the ball, including in the final two playoff games. But one way to keep the Super Bowl window open during Aaron Rodgers’ prime is to add an offensive weapon in Mixon, who is as adept at running as he is catching passes.

Yes, that might also describe Ty Montgomery, last season’s surprise breakout player who helped save the season in many ways. But the feeling is that Montgomery is not suited to be a 20-carry workhorse. Instead, a Mixon-Montgomery backfield could be a potent duo and would present some serious issues for a defense if they both appeared on the field together.

Would general manager Ted Thompson use a pick on Mixon? He might consider it. The Packers brought him in for a visit in March and were in attendance for his strong pro day performance. It’s hard, however, to believe Mixon would be in consideration for the team’s first-round selection.