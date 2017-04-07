NFL draft profile: No. 20 — Florida State RB Dalvin Cook, thrilling tape but character, injury worries

Shutdown Corner is counting down the top 50 prospects in the 2017 NFL draft with a scouting report, quotes from NFL evaluators and a projection where they might be drafted.

20. Florida State RB Dalvin Cook

5-foot-10, 210 pounds

Key stat: Cook is FSU’s all-time leading rusher with 4,464 yards and holds the school record for rushing TDs (46). He’s the first ACC player to surpass the 4,000-yard rush mark in only three seasons.

The skinny: Elite prep recruit overcame two incidents early in his high school days — arrested and charged with robbery as a juvenile in 2009, and also arrested and charged with firing a weapon and possessing a weapon at an event on school property in 2010 — both of which were dropped by the prosecutors.

He signed with the Seminoles but then got in trouble again before repmockorting to the team, with two separate incidents. First, he was charged with criminal mischief in October 2014 for his participation in a BB gun fight from June 2014 in which several vehicles were damaged. Then in July 2014, Cook was cited by the City of Tallahassee Animal Services for mistreatment of three pit bull puppies, chaining them together by the neck.

Cook sat out the season opener as a true freshman that year but turned in the best year by a freshman runner in school history. The following summer, Cook was found not guilty of of misdemeanor battery after being accused of punching a 21-year-old woman outside of a Tallahassee bar in June 2015. He turned himself into police and initially lied about his involvement in the incident, but he and other witnesses say Cook tried to play peacekeeper in the situation. With no clear video of the incident and only testimony from one intoxicated witness, the jury took less than 30 minutes to return its verdict.

In 2015 and 2016, Cook scored 40 touchdowns and totaled 4,188 yards from scrimmage, breaking the single-season total-yard mark each year. The 2016 team captain declared early for the 2017 NFL draft and turns 22 in August.

Best-suited destination: Cook probably has a home in almost any style running game, but we picture him best in a inside/outside zone scheme. That would make him a nice fit with the Washington Redskins, Green Bay Packers, Cincinnati Bengals, Seattle Seahawks, San Francisco 49ers, Los Angeles Rams, Baltimore Ravens, Philadelphia Eagles, Denver Broncos and Chicago Bears, among other teams. However, any team that considers drafting Cook will have to sign off on his character first.

Upside: Excellent burst and balance. Possesses big-play ability with good footwork, sharp cuts and nice vision — especially back against the grain. Runs through contact well and keeps grinding for extra yards. Can blast through arm tackles and even flash a stiff arm out wide. Gashed Florida and Clemson two years in a row. Here’s Cook making a decisive cut and working through traffic for a big gain against a very good Gators defense in 2016:

Very good in short yardage and can smell the end zone the closer he gets. Bench-pressed 22 reps at the combine. Strong, compact build. Tough — played through a torn rotator cuff in high school and hamstring and ankle injuries with the Noles in 2015. Shows his patience letting blocks develop. Doesn’t dilly-dally too much as a runner but will keep his feet in motion and is harder to bring down. Doesn’t have raw speed but can gear up when needed and plays fast. Was effective as a runner in Jimbo Fisher’s pro-style offense that featured a mix of zone, man and gap blocking. Cook was not asked to pass block often, but he has shown he can step up in the face of big rushers occasionally. Strong receiving ability and good route runner — effective on wheel routes and can track the ball well.