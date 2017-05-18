LeBron James was more rested than rusty, and the Celtics paid dearly in Game 1

BOSTON — So much for the Cleveland Cavaliers’ late-season defensive woes. So much for any lingering rust from a nine-day layoff between series. So much for the East presenting any challenge to LeBron James.

The Cavs left no doubt the proverbial playoff switch had been flipped, lighting up the top-seeded Boston Celtics at TD Garden in a 117-104 victory in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals on Wednesday. Kyrie Irving was an afterthought, and the Cavaliers got little help from their bench, but none of it mattered, because they have LeBron, who had 38 points, nine rebounds and seven assists while leading a defensive effort that strangled Boston in a game that wasn’t nearly as close as the final score indicated.

James’ frontcourt partners Kevin Love (32 points, 12 rebounds) and Tristan Thompson (20 points, nine rebounds, six on the offensive glass) did the rest of the damage. The scariest part? The Cavs could probably play better. The Celtics have a whole lot to solve before Game 2 on Friday night at 8:30 p.m. ET.

On the game’s opening possession, the Cavaliers trapped Celtics star Isaiah Thomas in the corner. He had two options — turn the ball over or let the final seconds tick off the shot clock. When he chose the former, Irving answered with a layup on the other end. It was immediately apparent that the rest resulting from sweeps of the Indiana Pacers and Toronto Raptors only did the Cavs more good.

Every concern the Celtics had entering the series hit them full force in the face from the start.Defending the Cavs on one possession is a tall enough task, and it becomes nearly impossible when you grant them second chances. As he’s done since Cleveland last swept Boston in the first round of the playoffs two years ago, Cavs center Tristan Thompson dominated the glass, grabbing four offensive rebounds in the opening quarter alone — just as the Wizards’ Marcin Gortat had done to the C’s last series, and just as Chicago’s Robin Lopez did in the opening round.

Meanwhile, Boston had no answer for LeBron. He scored 15 points on 7-of-8 shooting in the first quarter and toyed with Game 7 hero Kelly Olynyk, one of several pick-and-roll switch victims:

Just as he’d done by calling for an off-the-backboard alley-oop seconds into Game 1 against the Toronto Raptors in the last round, James showed a complete lack of regard for his latest East foe.

LeBron James had 15 points on 7-for-8 shooting in the first quarter. Here's the shot chart: pic.twitter.com/3Hrj1VvxdH — Jeff Zillgitt (@JeffZillgitt) May 18, 2017





Celtics coach Brad Stevens reached 10 deep into his roster in the early going and couldn’t find a solution to stop the bleeding. When LeBron wasn’t getting to the rim at will, he was finding teammates for more layups, opening the door for the barrage of wide-open 3-pointers to come in the second half.

For their part, the Celtics started 1-for-15 from the 3-point line and couldn’t generate any offense outside of Avery Bradley’s arsenal of jumpers and backdoor cuts, and some inspired play off the bench by rookie Jaylen Brown. The Cavs had built their double-digit lead by the end of the first quarter, and they didn’t even make their first 3-pointer until 3:33 into the second, so things only got worse.

Thomas’ struggles against the Cavs continued. He started 2-for-10 from the field, only knocking down his first 3-pointer as the buzzer sound on the first half. By then, Cleveland was up 61-39.

Cleveland’s lead swelled to 28 in the third quarter, when Love caught fire and knocked down five of his seven 3-point attempts in the frame. The Celtics and their crowd appeared lifeless, until Marcus Smart reentered the game six minutes into the second half and started doing Marcus Smart things. The C’s bulldog got under Thompson’s skin, created turnovers and collected three assists before closing out the third quarter with a put-back dunk that capped a 15-4 run and cut the deficit to 92-75.

Smart’s fourth-quarter presence, though, was as fleeting as the life he breathed back into the Garden at the end of the third. His scrappiness caught up to him as he committed his sixth foul with nine minutes remaining in the game. The Celtics remained within 16 with four minutes left, but by then, any hope of a comeback had joined the fans on their way out the building. A minute later, Stevens waved the white flag, inserting James Young and company off the end of the Celtics’ bench, even though Game 1 was over almost as soon as it started.

