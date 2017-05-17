Just one night after earning a right in the Eastern Conference finals, the Boston Celtics won the 2017 NBA draft lottery on Tuesday night, earning the right to make the No. 1 overall pick in June’s NBA draft.

The Celtics finished the season with a 53-29 record, earning the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference. But they still entered Tuesday night with a 25 percent chance of landing the top selection, the best odds in the field, because they had the right to swap picks with the Brooklyn Nets, who finished an NBA-worst 20-62, thanks to the 2013 draft-night deal that sent Kevin Garnett, Paul Pierce and Jason Terry to Brooklyn. Then-Nets general manager Billy King swung that deal in hopes of building a veteran-heavy, championship-level squad that could go toe-to-toe with the LeBron James/Dwyane Wade/Chris Bosh Miami Heat.

That, um, didn’t work out so well for Brooklyn, but it worked out beautifully for Boston. The Nets have cratered as the Celtics have climbed over the past few years, with Boston developing into a conference finalist that already has one of the sport’s most explosive scorers in Isaiah Thomas, a do-everything max-contract big man in Al Horford, an All-Defensive Team wing in Avery Bradley, and a slew of versatile pieces to carry out head coach Brad Stevens’ game plans.

Now, Celtics general manager Danny Ainge can take whichever potential game-breaking prospect his heart desires — Washington point guard Markelle Fultz, UCLA point guard Lonzo Ball, Duke forward Jayson Tatum, or any other player who strikes his fancy — with an eye toward making the Celtics a title contender for years and years to come.

Pierce, who is retiring from the NBA after this season, took to Twitter to crack a joke about the blessings he continues to bestow on the franchise with which he made his Hall of Fame name:

The Los Angeles Lakers kept their top-three protected pick, and will choose No. 2 overall. For the third straight year, the Lakers have managed to avoid sending the Philadelphia 76ers the first-round pick they owed through a pair of past trades — the 2012 deal that sent Steve Nash from Phoenix to Los Angeles, and the 2015 three-way dance that shipped Michael Carter-Williams to the Bucks, Brandon Knight to the Suns, and that protected future selection to Philadelphia. That made new Lakers president of basketball operations Magic Johnson very happy:





This means the Lakers will owe the Sixers their unprotected first-rounder in next year’s draft. It also means, though, that they will get to keep their 2019 first-rounder, which would have been shipped to the Orlando Magic to satisfy the obligations of the 2012 trade that brought Dwight Howard to L.A. had the Lakers lost this year’s pick.

The full first-round order is now set:

1. Boston Celtics

2. Los Angeles Lakers

3. Philadelphia 76ers

4. Phoenix Suns

5. Sacramento Kings

6. Orlando Magic

7. Minnesota Timberwolves

8. New York Knicks

9. Dallas Mavericks

10. Sacramento Kings

11. Charlotte Hornets

12. Detroit Pistons

13. Denver Nuggets

14. Miami Heat

15. Portland Trail Blazers

16. Chicago Bulls

17. Milwaukee Bucks

18. Indiana Pacers

19. Atlanta Hawks

20. Portland Trail Blazers (via the Memphis Grizzlies, who traded it to the Cleveland Cavaliers, who traded it to the Denver Nuggets)

21. Oklahoma City Thunder

22. Brooklyn Nets (via the Washington Wizards) … 49-33

23. Toronto Raptors (via the Los Angeles Clippers, who traded it to the Milwaukee Bucks)

24. Utah Jazz

25. Orlando Magic (via the Toronto Raptors)

26. Portland Trail Blazers (via the Cleveland Cavaliers)

27. Brooklyn Nets (via the Boston Celtics) … 53-29

28. Los Angeles Lakers (via the Houston Rockets)

29. San Antonio Spurs

30. Utah Jazz (via the Golden State Warriors)

The 2017 NBA draft will take place on Thursday, June 22, at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y.

