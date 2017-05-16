Kelly Olynyk, of all people, sends the Celtics to the Eastern Conference finals

BOSTON — Moments before Game 7 at TD Garden, the Boston Celtics — a franchise that’s seen a few of these nights — played a pregame pump-up package on the Jumbotron. The video presented showed a string of highlights featuring franchise legends, from Bill Russell to Larry Bird to Paul Pierce, capped with a single phrase the words flashing on the screen hanging over a Boston crowd drooling to eat it up on Monday night: “Now it’s time to write a new chapter.”

They just didn’t realize Kelly Olynyk would be the one to write it.

The Celtics used an 18-2 run spanning the end of the third quarter and the start of the fourth to take command of a game nobody could get a handle on, and Olynyk scored 14 of his 26 points in the fourth to put the finishing touches on a 115-105 victory that sent the C’s back to the Eastern Conference finals for the first time since 2012. Game 1 against the Cleveland Cavaliers tips in Boston at 8:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday.

Isaiah Thomas added 29 points and 12 assists, including back-to-back 3-pointers that gave the Celtics the lead for good late in the third quarter. Boston got 15 points, six rebounds and five assists from Al Horford; 13 points, six rebounds and four assists form Marcus Smart; and nine invaluable points from rookie Jaylen Brown. Olynyk’s 26 points matched his season high from Jan. 13, and set a new playoff career-high. His previous high-water mark? Fourteen, set in Game 4 of this series — the same number of points he had in the fourth quarter of Game 7 alone.

Bradley Beal scored a game-high 38 points for the Wizards. Otto Porter (20 points, 10 rebounds) and John Wall (18 points, 11 assists) added double-doubles, while Markieff Morris chipped in 18 points and nine rebounds. But Washington got just five points off the bench — all from Bojan Bogdanovic — and nothing in the second half.

Both teams succumbed to Game 7 jitters early, missing open shots, but Boston generated so many good looks against the Wizards defense that eventually they started falling. An Avery Bradley 3-pointer three minutes into the game gave Boston a six-point lead and forced a Wizards timeout. Washington responded, riding Beal in the post against the smaller Thomas and snatching the lead on a Wall dunk in transition.

This game wasn’t about to get out of either team’s hand, not with everyone wound so tight in a winner-take-all contest awash in the roars of a deafening Garden crowd. Either too young to know better or too inexperienced to understand the gravity of it all, rookie Brown and fourth-year man Olynyk provided the depth scoring the Celtics so desperately lacked in Game 6, doubling the bench’s production on Friday with five points apiece in the first quarter to give Boston a 27-23 lead through 12 minutes.

Exhibit A of those jitters and the Celtics’ ability to manufacture enough to cling to a slim lead:

The Wizards hung tough, as forwards Porter and Morris (23 points and 13 rebounds combined in the first half) picked up some of the slack left by a slow start by Washington’s star backcourt. Wall was his usual relentless self, though, and Beal is too good a shooter to stay cold. The two caught fire late in the second quarter, scoring 11 of the Wizards’ final 14 points before the break and turning that slim deficit into a 55-53 advantage at the half.

Even the officials were tense, calling 24 fouls for 34 free throws through two quarters. Three Celtics — Olynyk, Smart and Amir Johnson — had three personal fouls apiece at the midway point, and the Boston crowd reminded the referees with a handful of “bulls***” chants.

The Wizards kept riding what was working to take their own six-point lead midway through the third quarter. Beal got good looks over Thomas, Wall ran wild, and Porter chipped in. Suddenly, Washington was finding the open shots Boston enjoyed in the first quarter, taking advantage of some miscommunication by the Celtics’ defense, and the once-raucous fans grew quiet.

