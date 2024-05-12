Bruins vs. Panthers Game 4 lineup: Projected lines, pairings, goalies
Sunday night's Game 4 at TD Garden technically isn't a must-win matchup for the Boston Bruins, but if they're going to have any chance at winning this Eastern Conference second-round series, a victory on Mother's Day is pretty much required.
A loss would put the Bruins in a 3-1 series hole, which would be incredibly difficult to climb out of against a Panthers team that is firing on all cylinders offensively.
The Bruins, meanwhile, need to find a way to generate more scoring chances in Game 4. They have scored two or fewer goals in five of their last six games, including the last two matchups of this series. The Panthers scored 10 unanswered goals between Games 2 and 3. Panthers goalie Sergei Bobrovsky has a .881 save percentage in the series. He's very beatable, but the Bruins are making life easy for him by not creating a ton of traffic in front of the crease. They're also not getting enough shots on net.
Creating more offense will be tough without Brad Marchand. The Bruins captain will not play in Game 4 due to an upper body injury, head coach Jim Montgomery said after Sunday's morning skate.
Jim Montgomery provides a lineup update for tonight's game: "Marchand is out tonight...he's doing well it's day to day...Heinen is a option for tonight." pic.twitter.com/nYMfaGxj7p
— Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) May 12, 2024
Marchand was shaken up after a questionable hit by Panthers center Sam Bennett in the first period of Game 3. Marchand played through the end of the second period but didn't return for the third period. Marchand is the Bruins' leading scorer in the playoffs with 10 points (three goals, seven assists) in 10 games.
Danton Heinen could potentially rejoin the lineup after missing the last five games due to injury. Montgomery said Heinen is an option for Game 4. He practiced with the team Saturday. The versatile forward tallied 36 points (17 goals, 19 assists) in 74 games during the regular season.
No major lineup changes are expected for the Panthers. Bennett returned in Game 3 after missing the previous five games due to injury.
Here are the projected lineups for Bruins-Panthers Game 4.
Boston Bruins (1-2)
Forwards
Jake DeBrusk--Morgan Geekie--David Pastrnak
James van Riemsdyk--Pavel Zacha--Justin Brazeau
Danton Heinen--Charlie Coyle--Trent Frederic
Jakub Lauko--John Beecher--Pat Maroon
Defensemen
Mason Lohrei--Charlie McAvoy
Hampus Lindholm--Brandon Carlo
Derek Forbort--Andrew Peeke
Goalie
Florida Panthers (2-1)
Forwards
Vladimir Tarasenko--Aleksander Barkov--Sam Reinhart
Carter Verhaeghe--Sam Bennett--Matthew Tkachuk
Eetu Luostarinen--Anton Lundell--Evan Rodrigues
Steven Lorentz--Kevin Stenlund--Kyle Okposo
Defensemen
Gustav Forsling--Aaron Ekblad
Niko Mikkola--Brandon Montour
Oliver Ekman-Larsson--Dmitry Kulikov
Goalie
Sergei Bobrovsky