The Kings want to pay Otto Porter like a star, and the Wizards have a decision to make

The Washington Wizards came within one win of the Eastern Conference finals on the strength of a starting five capable of smoking its competition on a nightly basis. Thanks to the Sacramento Kings, if owner Ted Leonsis and general manager Ernie Grunfeld want to keep that group together, it’s going to cost them.

The Kings on Sunday presented Washington’s Otto Porter with a maximum-salaried offer sheet, according to Chris Haynes and Marc J. Spears of ESPN.com. If the restricted free agent small forward signs the sheet at the end of the NBA’s moratorium on free-agent signings on July 6, the Wizards will have until 11:59 p.m. ET on July 8 to decide if they want to match its terms.

A maximum-salaried deal for a player with four years of NBA service time pays 25 percent of next year’s salary cap, or just under $24.8 million. With standard raises, a full four-year max would pay Porter a little over $106.5 million through the end of the 2021-22 season.

According to Haynes and Spears, Porter hasn’t yet signed the Kings’ offer sheet. He’s reportedly still got a couple of meetings lined up with other suitors, with the Brooklyn Nets — who tried a couple of times last summer to poach RFA wings, but to no avail — reportedly interested in Porter’s services. If Porter holds off on signing any offer sheets until after meeting with Washington, Grunfeld and the Wizards’ brass would have the opportunity to negotiate with Porter on structuring the deal in ways that might guarantee Porter more money but lower the annual salary cap hit — Jake Whitacre of Bullets Forever has some ideas — but the Kings’ bold move removes any doubt that might have existed. To keep Porter around, the Wizards will have to pay his full freight.

They’ve repeatedly represented that they’d do so, having prepared for the prospect by attaching a first-round draft pick to the dismal contract of Andrew Nicholson at February’s trade deadline to bring in free-agent-to-be Bojan Bogdanovic (no relation to the dude the Kings just signed) to clear some salary this summer to limit the luxury-tax pain associated with Otto’s max re-up. Still: that’s a lot of coin for a player whose game rarely explodes off the screen at the viewer screaming “superstar.”

But with incumbent wings Rudy Gay, Tyreke Evans, Ben McLemore and Arron Afflalo all hitting the market, the Kings have a yawning chasm on the wing alongside second-year shooting guard Buddy Hield and stashed-no-more Serbian shooter Bogdan Bogdanovic. Once you get past Kevin Durant and Gordon Hayward, Porter’s pretty clearly the class of a thin 2017 small forward market; there are far worse ways for a Sacramento side embarking on yet another rebuild in the wake of the end of the DeMarcus Cousins era to begin trying to fill the vast expanse of space they’ve got under the salary cap after committing briskly and almost entirely to players on their rookie contracts. (The Kings’ recent history is littered with examples of those “worse ways.”)

Besides, in a league now dominated less by towering interior behemoths than by versatile perimeter players who can shoot, slash, create and defend multiple positions, a wing with size, length, a sharp stroke, a playmaker’s touch and the ability to hold up in coverage — and who’s proven capable of holding up in the postseason crucible — is worth his weight in gold. Or, in the case of Washington’s 6-foot-8, 198-pound stringbean, even more than that.

That’s why Joe Ingles, about to turn 30, gets four years and $52 million from the Utah Jazz. And that’s why Porter, who just turned 24, gets twice that after turning in a season that earned him a fourth-place finish in Most Improved Player balloting.

As he has ever since coming out of Georgetown with the No. 3 pick in the 2013 NBA draft, Porter got better last season, refining an array of skills — savvy off-ball cutting, a confident catch-and-shoot stroke, floor-spacing marksmanship, improved ability to attack off the bounce and finish through contact, etc. — that made him immensely valuable to a Wizards starting lineup that ranked among the very best and most frequently used five-man units in the NBA. He posted career-highs nearly across the board for the Wiz last season, averaging 13.4 points, 6.4 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.5 steals in 32.6 minutes per game while shooting 51.6 percent from the field, 43.4 percent from 3-point land and 83.2 percent from the foul line.

