Why John Wall's game-winning 3-pointer meant so much to the Wizards

WASHINGTON – This building never experienced euphoria like this, never shook as if the fault lines beneath were about to separate with seismic force. This building was always silenced by being on the wrong end of Dwyane Wade’s superstar turn, of LeBron James’ birth as a dream killer, of David West’s soul-crushing step-back jumpers and of Paul Pierce briefly contemplating retirement after a 3-pointer fell a wee bit too late. Washington’s basketball franchise had seen its postseason end at home, in heartbreak, seven straight times – with the last six of those gut-wrenching losses coming at Verizon Center.

John Wall wouldn’t let them go home unhappy again. Wall gave them a gift that they will remember no matter how this series ends, an unexpected 3-pointer that gave the Wizards a 92-91 victory over the Boston Celtics that forced a Game 7 on Monday at TD Garden. He allowed them to party and postpone the sadness for another day, and perhaps someplace else. His exuberance may have appeared to be an overreaction because the Wizards’ job still isn’t done. But Wall wanted these fans to know that he was with them, that their past pain was also his. The emotion rained down from the scorer’s table and the love was returned skyward.

John Wall felt all the emotions after his game-winning shot Friday night. (AP) More

“It was for how much love I have for this city,” Wall said, “how much love I have for my teammates, how much fight we have. Never quitting. A lot of people doubted us in this series after going down 2-0. A lot of people doubted us winning at home.”

The Wizards, and their fans, were once again teetering toward accepting misery after Al Horford appeared to call game with 7.9 seconds left, even if he didn’t call glass. But while Horford went to the window, the Wizards went to the Wall. Wall made the shot that he was once too scared to take. Those who were standing by the scorer’s table, praising his heroics or capturing his animated celebration on their smartphones, probably don’t remember or don’t care about where Wall was as a rookie. He was so unsure of himself and his then-sketchy jumper that his teammates once had to scream at him to shoot in clutch situations when opponents were content with daring the speed demon to fire away.

Wall has come a long way in seven seasons, but his decorated career was still missing a signature game-winner, still missing that moment that he had prepared for through hours of confidence-building practice. Even still, few could’ve expected that he would’ve pulled up from where he did Friday night. Avery Bradley gave him room, feet pressed on the 3-point line, fearing that Wall would turn on the jets. A tie would’ve sufficed, perhaps extending the season another five minutes. Wall wanted a Game 7, or to go home knowing that he took a chance on himself, that he took a chance on his jumper. When the shot dropped, he restrained from overreacting because there were still 3.5 seconds to go and Isaiah Thomas was on the other side, willing and eager to add his name to the list of players who have used the Wizards as a stepping stone to greater postseason success.

But this wasn’t going to be the night. History had to shine down on the Wizards one time, even if it’s only the second round. And when Thomas’ shot went sideways, Wall hurdled the scorer’s table and shouted his love to his adopted home, pointing toward the floor and pulling his jersey free in a spirited rant. There is another game to played, on Monday, in Boston, a place where the Wizards have lost all five times they’ve played this season. Worrying about solving that will come at another time, once Wall and the Wizards have celebrated snapping an ignominious streak that extends back to a time when only three players on the roster were alive.

