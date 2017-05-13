'I ain't going home': John Wall's dagger 3 beats Celtics, forces Game 7

The Boston Celtics visited Verizon Center on Friday dressed for a funeral. But John Wall and the Washington Wizards aren’t dead yet.

The All-Star point guard drained a game-winning pull-up 3-pointer with 3.5 seconds left on Friday night to deliver the Wizards a 92-91 win in a do-or-die Game 6 in Washington, D.C. After six hard-fought games full of haymaker runs and physicality, the Celtics and Wizards will play a winner-take-all Game 7 on Monday for the right to face the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference finals.

Washington trailed by five after Celtics All-Star Isaiah Thomas knocked down back-to-back shots — an 18-foot stepback along the baseline over the outstretched arm of Markieff Morris, and a 25-foot pull-up bomb after a Wall miss — with 1:34 remaining. The Wizards had one last kick in them, though.

Bradley Beal, who had been Washington’s primary offensive weapon all night but had continued his postseason-long struggles from beyond the arc, knocked down his first 3 of the game with 1:09 to go to get the Wiz back within two. Then Wall made his presence felt on both ends, using his length and quickness to hound Thomas and block his shot with 47 seconds left before racing out in transition, pedal-to-the-metal, and drawing a foul at the rim that gave him two free throws. He hit both to tie it up at 87.

After four quarters marked mostly by offensive inefficiency and struggling shooting — entering the final 90 seconds, Boston was shooting 40 percent from the floor and Washington 41 percent, with the Wiz just 3-for-22 from long distance — down the stretch, with a conference finals berth on the line, suddenly nobody could miss.

Coming out of a Celtics timeout, Boston guard Avery Bradley splashed through a baseline jumper for an 89-87 lead with 39 ticks left. Rather than calling timeout to set up, though, Wizards coach Scott Brooks let his team push, resulting in the diminutive Thomas guarding Beal, who charged to the rim for a short runner that banked off glass and through for an 89-all tie.

Again, Brad Stevens called timeout; again, the Celtics executed. Thomas and center Al Horford ran a side pick-and-roll that allowed the point guard to get into the middle of the floor, draw two defenders, and kick out to Horford, who had popped free along the baseline:

I’m not so sure he intended to put his jumper high off the glass, but whether he called bank or not, it went down, giving the Celtics a 91-89 edge and forcing a Washington timeout with 7.7 ticks left.

Imagine having your season end on that bank. — Dan Devine (@YourManDevine) May 13, 2017





The Celtics did a good job of gumming up what looked to be the Wizards’ intended first option coming out of the timeout, with Marcus Smart smothering Beal away from the ball as he tried to spring free above the 3-point arc. But Wall slid up along the sideline right next to inbounder Otto Porter, took the handoff, squared up against the defense of Bradley, pulled up in rhythm and straight-up dotted the eye of one of the best perimeter defenders in the league.





"I cannot imagine that," says John Wall. https://t.co/BjgKOsu3Pf — Dan Devine (@YourManDevine) May 13, 2017





The Celtics had a chance to answer after another timeout, but their first crack at an inbounds play — a lob over the top to Kelly Olynyk at the rim — was scuttled by Olynyk’s old pal Kelly Oubre Jr., who fouled the Boston big man at the basket. The Wizards had a foul to give, though, making Oubre’s foul a work of genius; the Celtics had burned half of the 3.5 seconds they had left, and had to inbound again.

They got it in to Thomas, but his attempt at a buzzer-beating answer came up short:

The Wizards held on, keeping this series on serve with each team winning three games on its home court, and sending it back to Boston for the right to take on LeBron.

Wall, as you might expect, was stoked …

His house pic.twitter.com/Amh74Vabx0 — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) May 13, 2017





… in part because he appreciated the opportunity to stick it to the style-biting Celtics in what has been the most hotly contested series of the 2017 postseason.

