Golden State rallies to overcome 25-point deficit, downs San Antonio in Game 1

Game 1 of the 2017 Western Conference finals was as wild and woolly as one imagined, though the lingering fallout could eventually scuttle San Antonio’s championship hopes.

The Spurs have plenty to worry about. San Antonio gave up a 25-point first half lead in Game 1, falling to the Golden State Warriors by a 113-111 mark in the opening contest of their Conference final series after looking dominant to begin the afternoon. Stephen Curry overcame a slow start typical of his entire Golden State crew, tossing in 40 points in the win over San Antonio, who were without Kawhi Leonard for the final 20 minutes of play.

Leonard, already smarting from a sprained left ankle that cost him an appearance in San Antonio’s last contest (a Game 6, series-clinching victory over Houston) originally re-injured the ankle after stepping on a teammate’s foot on his own sideline in the third quarter. A few plays later, Warriors center Zaza Pachulia did his part to put San Antonio’s series in peril:



A pair of Leonard free throws gave the Spurs a 78-55 lead, but San Antonio’s injury-wrecked roster was no match for Golden State’s waves of depth and dead-eye shooting.

Pachulia added insult to injury by nailing a jumper directly after Leonard left the game for good, the first basket of what turned into an 18-0 run for the Warriors. In fewer than 3 1/2 minutes of action, the Warriors drew what once appeared to be yet another blowout, San Antonio road win into a two-possession game, mostly on the back of the man who made a point to start up his own personal run even before Leonard limped off the floor.

Stephen Curry, at 40 points, made 14-25 shots on the afternoon, overcoming a 4-10 start to lead his team to its ninth win in nine tries during the 2017 postseason. His 19-point, third quarter performance was rather affecting:

“We just controlled what we could control, and play smarter,” Curry told ABC’s Doris Burke following the win. “They were playing well but we were beating ourselves pretty much the whole first quarter. Not getting stops, not getting rebounds. It’s the playoffs, though, and you have to take a win any way you can get it.”

Any which way, huh, Steph?

The eyes of the sporting world will be on Zaza Pachulia, following an uneasy Golden State win. Not exactly known for dirty play, the first-year Warriors center has made a name for himself as a cranky yet versatile veteran big man for six different clubs. His close-out work on Kawhi Leonard, not typical for the lugubrious 33-year old Pachulia, will be studied a great deal as the Spurs await word on the severity of Leonard’s ankle injury.

The Warriors hadn’t played in six days, and it showed in the first half. Golden State missed 15 of 21 shots in the first quarter, the team needed until the 5:05 mark of the second quarter to hit its first three-pointer, and the group shot 34 percent from the field in the first half. Klay Thompson looked to be a bystander, missing five of his six first shots, while Draymond Green struggled with foul trouble and San Antonio big man LaMarcus Aldridge.

Aldridge, the hero in San Antonio’s Game 6 victory and hoped-for determining factor in this series, finished with 28 points in the win, including 17 in the first half alone. He was able to wrest free for position in front of Green, making hay with either shoulder on an afternoon that should have served as an extension on his recent hit of good press.

That’s what they all think, until the fourth quarter hits.

LaMarcus missed six of eight shots in the fourth quarter, alongside two clanged free throws, watching as far too many 50/50 looks spun the wrong way at the exact wrong time. Draymond Green, fresh after sitting for chunks of the first three quarters due to foul trouble, worked defensively with what must have looked like a brand new set of legs to LMA.

Left as the Spurs’ only go-to offensive force with Leonard out and starter Tony Parker sidelined for the entirety of the postseason with a quadriceps injury, Aldridge could not so much carry the load as he did act like one, repeatedly, down the stretch of the loss.

On Golden State’s side, Kevin Durant was sure not to leave teammate Curry as the only Warrior rolling on Sunday.

