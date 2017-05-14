LaMarcus Aldridge is in the most important playoff series of his career

LaMarcus Aldridge is going to occupy a safe pocket, during the Western Conference finals. The San Antonio Spurs big man stands a ready-made answer for why things are going truly right, or really, really wrong; as just about most if not all talented, possibly offensive-first bigs have worked at in one point or another during their careers. This guy’s been dealing with the drag of being a big man since before the first pro checks even cleared.

Aldridge’s bookends in San Antonio’s semifinals win over Houston were too obvious to ignore, not even for those that wanted to. The 11-year pro, forever nagged with questions about his doggedness in the pen, struggled miserably during San Antonio’s blowout loss in Game 1 before driving the (by that time, Kawhi Leonard-less) Spurs to the Western finals in Game 6 with a 34-point, 12-rebound performance in what was easily the game of his career.

That the second-biggest game of Aldridge’s 2016-17 season came against the Golden State Warriors, a team constructed well ahead of the Houston Rockets in every conceivable function of the word, in an opening-night performance that put the 67-win Warriors down 0-1 to start their campaign. Aldridge dominated that game alongside Leonard, pushing for 26 points and 14 rebounds in a contest that, however briefly, had us considering the Spurs as Golden State’s equals in the West.

We don’t think that any more, less a function of Golden State’s traipse through the rest of the regular season and playoffs (a 75-14 mark in the months since will do that) and with more to do with the fact that the Spurs and Warriors didn’t give us a whole hell of a lot during the regular season. Aldridge’s Oct. 25th against GSW feels so long ago that one might be compelled to check if David Lee started in that contest. For Golden State, or San Antonio.

It’s less certain that Aldridge acts as a tipping point in the Western finals, mostly because teams as great as the Warriors aren’t typically felled by X-Factors. It takes star power, countless possessions gobbled up by players that can tilt an entire court with their either-end play, to take the Warriors to five or more games. The Spurs are lucky to count on Kawhi Leonard (returning in apparent full health) to act as that force. Should he remain settled throughout, initiating movement with an open mind while still utilizing enough patience to drive the Warriors batty, Leonard can turn a series over.

Aldridge cannot, and whether that’s due to the burden of his position and skillset or some other inherent flaw unique to him is up to another column to discover, in a piece none of us want to read (though we’ll have our options). San Antonio has a very real chance of dethroning the two-time Western champs even with Aldridge only providing limited, impermanent stretches of All-Star level play. They can win even if he only provides occasional cheer.

The increasingly obvious versatility of the Spurs allows for this, as we’ve been reminded over and over again since the team downed Houston by 39 without Leonard on Thursday, since Pau Gasol moved back into the starting lineup and forward Jonathan Simmons started making waves.

Simmons isn’t fully versatile, he can merely do everything only every so often, but that’s more than enough for this team, and for this charmer of a story. Meanwhile, Gasol’s ability to insert himself into just about any play that ends with a personal, statistical outcome (good or bad) made it feel as if Game 6’s 10-point, 11-rebounds, five-assist and three-block night came from Wilt Chamberlain’s big toe. Gasol looked like he was everywhere against Houston in Game 6, but then again a seven-year cicada would have put solid on/off stats against the Rockets on Thursday.

