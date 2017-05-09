Cavs/Warriors dominance presents dilemma: Should other NBA teams even bother trying?

This day has been coming. It’s been coming ever since July, ever since Kevin Durant buried the lede in a 351-word Players’ Tribune bombshell, ever since the rich got richer, the poor got relatively poorer, and the power structure of the NBA was altered for the foreseeable future. We’ve spent 10 months trying to convince ourselves otherwise, trying to convince ourselves that anything is possible, that games aren’t played on paper, that blah, blah, blah. We’ve spent 10 months telling ourselves that the inevitable wasn’t inevitable. And yet, of course, it was. It is.

We’re through two rounds of the NBA playoffs — well, some of us are — and neither the Cleveland Cavaliers nor the Golden State Warriors have lost a game. They’ve rolled over four overmatched opponents, the Cavs flattening suggestions of vulnerability along the way, and in all likelihood will soon roll over one more each. Sure, the Rockets could shoot 45 percent from three; sure, Gregg Popovich could coach the greatest playoff series ever; sure, John Wall or Isaiah Thomas could go crazy. Possible? Yes — barely. Probable? Hah. Yeah, right.

No two clubs have ever been this dominant over the opening two rounds of the playoffs. It’s the first time in league history that two teams have started the postseason 8-0. The scary part is that it might not be the last. The Warriors are just getting started. Durant will likely sign a monster long-term deal with Golden State this summer or next. Stephen Curry will, too. Draymond Green is under contract through 2020. Klay Thompson is in the Bay Area at least through 2019. Back in the East, as long as LeBron James is in Cleveland with a respectable supporting cast — Kyrie Irving and Kevin Love are both signed through 2020 — the Cavs will be darn near untouchable as well.

The impending run of dual supremacy has wide-ranging implications for the NBA, the most fascinating of which is the thorny question it puts to the other 28 teams that make up the so-called pack. In many cases, that question is no longer, How do we dethrone LeBron? or How do we beat the Warriors? The 2017 playoffs, up to this point, have driven home the idea that those questions might not have plausible answers. So the most pressing question might actually be, Should we even try?

It’s a radical thought, and a gloomy one, too. And, to be clear, it’s blasphemous to genuinely suggest that this year’s NBA finals matchup is an inevitability. It’s myopic to suggest that next year’s is as well. They’re not. There are non-zero chances of upsets. There are non-zero chances of major injuries. So obviously the Spurs should try to win a title. Obviously the Rockets should. Obviously the Wizards and Celtics should.

But the question is not whether to try to win a championship. The question, rather, is when. Championship windows are finite, and the Cavs and Warriors have made it clear that, barring unforeseen circumstances, they will shut windows mercilessly for years to come. So when it comes to roster building, player acquisition and the like, is it even worth trying to keep that window open? Or, if it’s not already ajar, is it worth trying to open that window now, with the knowledge that doing so could throw away multiple years of contention? Or is it better to wait out the storm that is LeBron and the Warriors, biding time until the skies — the path to a title — clear up?

These questions might sound ridiculous, and may eventually look foolish, but they’re questions that so many general managers and front office executives must confront this offseason, provided the next few weeks go to plan. It no longer seems prudent to construct a roster to beat James. He has not lost an Eastern Conference playoff series since 2010, and doesn’t appear to be in danger of losing one anytime soon. Instead, the savvy move might be to construct a roster to win when he’s gone, or at least past his prime. As Kyle Lowry said of the Cavs after Game 3: “They’ve got LeBron James and nobody’s closing the gap on him.”

These questions pertain to Lowry’s Raptors as much as anybody. General manager Masai Ujiri is in a prototypical pickle. Toronto could resign Lowry and Serge Ibaka and run it back with the same core. But if it does, what’s the end game? Lowry’s prime won’t outlast LeBron’s. DeMar DeRozan won’t be the best player on a championship team in his 30s. The Raptors could realistically finish second in the East next year, which in most years translates to “the Raptors could realistically contend for a title” … but not this year. And probably not next year, nor the year after. Not while LeBron is in their way.

