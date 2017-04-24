Why returning home to play for the Lakers could come with its own risk for Paul George

INDIANAPOLIS – Paul George got the shot he always wanted, the shot he told teammate C.J. Miles he needed to take in the closing seconds, the shot that he’s clearly rehearsed numerous times, based on his latest sports drink commercial. What George didn’t get was the desired result as his potential game-tying 3-pointer soared over the rim and off the glass, putting an end to the Indiana Pacers’ season – and, possibly, his career with the organization.

Reality rarely lives up to fantasy, and George should take that into consideration as he ponders an uncertain future that hinges on many factors that are beyond his control. Did NBA writers vote him on to one of the three All-NBA teams and give the Pacers a nearly $80 million advantage in hopes of re-signing him to a massive extension? Has Larry Bird seen enough of his team – of George – to determine that the time has come for a franchise averse to rebuilding to move its lone All-Star and start anew? Will the Los Angeles Lakers get the top-three pick in next month’s NBA draft lottery that would likely be needed to deal for a player with whom they have mutual interest?

As a dejected George sat at a podium after the Pacers were swept in a seven-game series for the first time in franchise history, the four-time All-Star was the most measured and coy as he’s been when asked about whether he wants to remain in the same uniform and what it would take for him to be persuaded to stay.

“I ain’t even at that point, yet,” George said after the Pacers lost 106-102 on Sunday at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

Paul George and the Pacers were swept in a seven-game series for the first time in franchise history.

Lakers president Magic Johnson jokingly made his desire to have George in a purple and gold uniform known publicly during an interview last week with late-night talk-show host Jimmy Kimmel, laughing and winking about how he was well-versed on tampering and couldn’t recruit a player under contract with another team. And one of the league’s worst-kept secrets is that the Lakers have a strong appeal for George given his affinity for Kobe Bryant and growing up a fan of that team.

Becoming that star that Los Angeles has desired since before Bryant retired certainly is attractive, but George should pursue winning first, wherever that is. The MVP favorites aside from James Harden – Russell Westbrook, LeBron James and Kawhi Leonard – all play outside the scrutiny of major media markets and have no problem receiving endorsement opportunities. It certainly hasn’t held back George in that department because he stars in commercials and has a signature sneaker while playing in Indiana.

George doesn’t have to look any further than the previous players who established themselves as stars in smaller markets and pushed their way toward a bigger market. Carmelo Anthony lost his prime to a bumbling franchise in New York and hasn’t come close to winning the way he did in Denver. Dwight Howard is now with his third team since forcing his way out of Orlando five years ago. Deron Williams went from being in the debate for best point guard in the league while in Utah, to questioning his desire to play basketball after joining the Nets and now is with his fourth team, in a reserve role, in Cleveland. Chris Paul remains one of the best at his craft but hasn’t gone any further with the Los Angeles Clippers than he did in New Orleans. The grass isn’t always greener. Sometimes the other side is asphalt.

For all George endured to regain his spot among the game’s best players, languishing with an organization that remains a ways from contending would be a waste. Bird did right by George in finding a talent like Myles Turner, who has the makings of a big-time player once he matures. But the remainder of the roster is an ill fit for George, who could use a few more hungry, defensive-minded veterans. When Lance Stephenson, collected off the scrap heap before the end of the regular season, is your second-most impactful player in the playoffs then those other moves didn’t work out so well.

