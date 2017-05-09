Warriors complete sweep of Jazz, match Cavs' 8-0 start to playoffs

The 2016-17 season has always appeared to be leading up to a third-straight NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers. Nothing we’ve seen so far in the playoffs has done much to change that impression. The Warriors and Cavs haven’t just looked like the favorites in their respective conferences — they’re on another level compared to their closest competition and have no clear weaknesses waiting to be exploited. While they won’t face off for at least a few more weeks, the Warriors and Cavs appear to be competing with each other to see which team can dominate most before renewing their rivalry in earnest.

They’re dead even through two rounds. One day after the Cavs beat the Toronto Raptors to complete their second sweep of the playoffs, the Warriors defeated the Utah Jazz 121-95 in Game 4 of the Western Conference Semifinals to advance to the next round. The Jazz proved their toughness, but the title favorites were as dominant as their 59-point total margin of victory suggests. There was never any real doubt that they’d advance.

Warriors (8-0) boast +16.5 playoff point differential. Best playoff PD for champions: 71 Bucks (+14.5), 01 Lakers (+12.8), 91 Bulls (+11.7) — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) May 9, 2017





The Warriors have now swept two rounds of the playoffs for the first time in franchise history and will get at least six days of rest before facing the San Antonio Spurs or Houston Rockets in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals on May 14 or 16.

